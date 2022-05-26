Arsenal ‘very close’ to sealing €30 million move for 29-year-old striker: Reports

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly close to joining Premier League giants Arsenal this summer.

The Spanish striker has been linked with both the Gunners and La Liga side Barcelona, with Morata departing Juventus this summer following the expiration of his loan.

Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette looks to be heading out of the north London side with his contract expiring on June 30.

SPORT (via Sport Witness) reports that Arsenal are close to signing Morata, whose contract with Atletico runs until 2023.

sportwitness.co.uk/claim-player-c… #afc Alvaro Morata | Player said to be ‘very close’ to signing for Arsenal – Offer of around €30m, Gunners ‘betting heavily’ on deal. Alvaro Morata | Player said to be ‘very close’ to signing for Arsenal – Offer of around €30m, Gunners ‘betting heavily’ on deal. sportwitness.co.uk/claim-player-c… #afc

The former Chelsea striker is reportedly a long-term target for Mikel Arteta and the Gunners are claimed to have made a €30 million offer to bring him to the Emirates.

Morata has made 48 appearances for the Old Lady this season, scoring 12 goals and contributing nine assists. However, Juventus' signing of Dusan Vlahovic in January seemingly ended any chances of Morata's move becoming permanent.

Arsenal are also being linked with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, who knows manager Arteta from their time together at the Etihad Stadium. Arteta was part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff from 2016 to 2019 and could be reunited with the Brazilian this summer.

The Athletic reports the Gunners are exploring the possibility of bringing Jesus to the Emirates, with the striker said to be open to the move.

Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet.Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. 🇧🇷 #AFCYouri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal want Gabriel Jesus as priority and nothing has changed, even after missing on Champions League spot race. More to follow in the coming days. Arsenal want Gabriel Jesus as priority and nothing has changed, even after missing on Champions League spot race. More to follow in the coming days. ⤵️🇧🇷 #AFC twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Attacking reinforcements eyed by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta this summer

Eddie Nketiah may have new competition in attack.

Arsenal ended the 2021-22 Premier League season by just missing out on a top-four finish in agonizing fashion. The Gunners headed into the final three games of the season, fourth with a four-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur.

However, following a 3-0 north London derby thrashing by Spurs and a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, Mikel Arteta's side capitulated.

It has been a story of not being able to convert chances for the Gunners this season, with Arteta ruing a host of missed opportunities. The Spanish manager is, therefore, targeting an attacking influx to give his side more firepower heading into next season.

The Emirates side could head into next season with both Gabriel Jesus and Alvaro Morata as options.

Alexandre Lacazette's departure is expected with the Frenchman having disappointed this campaign. The 30-year-old managed just four goals in 30 Premier League appearances.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Eddie Nketiah will earn around £100,000-a-week + potentially an extra £5m bonus over the course of his new 5-year deal at Arsenal.



(Source: Eddie Nketiah will earn around £100,000-a-week + potentially an extra £5m bonus over the course of his new 5-year deal at Arsenal.(Source: @SamiMokbel81_DM 🚨 Eddie Nketiah will earn around £100,000-a-week + potentially an extra £5m bonus over the course of his new 5-year deal at Arsenal. (Source: @SamiMokbel81_DM) https://t.co/Y3kdvZDewN

One striker that does appear set to remain at Arsenal is Eddie Nketiah. The Athletic reports that the young English forward is on the brink of agreeing to a new deal with the Gunners. Nketiah had an upturn in form in the latter stages of the season, scoring five goals in 21 Premier League appearances.

