AS Roma agree £35 million fee to sign Chelsea star - Reports

Serie A side AS Roma have agreed a fee to sign Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer, according to Sky Italia (via 90min.com).

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, for a fee of around £97.5 million, which would see Tammy Abraham drop down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.

AS Roma will also need a potential new striker after it was reported that Inter Milan are targeting Roma's Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko as a replacement for the outgoing Romelu Lukaku.

According to the aforementioned source, Tammy Abraham could leave Chelsea in a deal worth around £35 million. The 23-year-old forward, who had interest from Atalanta and Arsenal, is keen to stay in the Premier League rather than move abroad.

However, AS Roma could be an existing prospect for Tammy Abraham. The side is now managed by former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Roma have reached an agreement to sign Tammy Abraham, according to Di Marzio 👀



He would be Jose Mourinho's most expensive signing this summer. pic.twitter.com/aleAbYlfv1 — Goal (@goal) August 10, 2021

AS Roma are prepared to pay an initial fee of £4.2 million to Chelsea and send the remaining £30 million in installments. However, it is not certain that the deal, if gone through, will be a permanent purchase or an initial loan move with an obligation to buy in the future. That will depend on Abraham and his representatives.

Tammy Abraham has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea ever since the sacking of Frank Lampard. AS Roma are prepared to wait until the end of the week to hear from Abraham's representatives before moving on to other targets.

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea need a player like Romelu Lukaku

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that the Blues need a forward like Romelu Lukaku, who is a proper number 9 and loves to score goals. Tuchel said:

Romelu is one of the guys like Haaland at Dortmund, Lewandowski at Bayern, Harry Kane at Tottenham, who is a real No 9 who loves to score and who has a presence in the box. That is not a secret. "But [his] is the kind of profile we're looking for and if it is possible to convince agents and clubs we will do our best."

Tuchel also said Chelsea will need a forward similar to Olivier Giroud who would like to hold up play for other players to flourish. Tuchel added:

We lost Olivier Giroud who played a crucial role in the club. He was the kind of profile who likes to play with his back to goal, who likes to hold up balls, who creates space for Werner, Havertz, Pulisic; who is ready to fight physically with defenders. This is the kind of profile that we don't have in our squad right now and that we are looking for."

Roma’s main target for striker is Tammy Abraham and the two clubs have reached an agreement for the player: an initial €5m, then an additional €35-€40m over the next few seasons.



📰 via Di Marzio pic.twitter.com/oons5zsWQI — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) August 9, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy