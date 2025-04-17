Barcelona and 2 other European giants wanted to sign Virgil van Dijk before he signed new Liverpool deal: Reports

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was reportedly on the radar of Barcelona and two other European giants before signing a new deal with the Merseyside giants. Liverpool recently announced a two-year contract extension for the Dutch defender after much speculation over his future.

According to a report by TBR Football's chief correspondent, Graeme Bailey, European juggernauts Barcelona, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich were interested in signing Van Dijk in case his contract extension fell through. He said (via TBR Football):

“In terms of rival interest – there was interest from all the big clubs in Europe…Barcelona, Bayern Munich, even Chelsea – none made offers but they made it clear if he was available this summer, they would be keen – but van Dijk’s camp never held talks, they knew there were chances for him but they always believed he would remain.”

Over the years, Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe. He has played 314 games across competitions for Liverpool, winning the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Premier League, the UEFA Supercup, two EFL Cups, and the English FA Cup with Liverpool. He was also named the UEFA Best Player in Europe in 2019.

Virgil van Dijk has been a towering presence in Arne Slot's backline this season. In 32 league games so far, he has maintained 13 clean sheets. The Dutchman has also recorded an average passing accuracy of 92% and 5.2 clearances per game.

Additionally, he has scored crucial goals in the Premier League against Arsenal and West Ham United and in the UEFA Champions League group stage against AC Milan.

Virgil van Dijk speaks about Liverpool's transfer plans ahead of next season

Virgil van Dijk - Premier League - Source: Getty

Virgil van Dijk provided his insights on his club's transfer aspirations in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to the Dutch centre-back, the Merseysiders will have a "big summer." He also implored the players to have faith in the board.

"I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years. Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer. I think they're planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board to do the right job," said Virgil van Dijk (as quoted by France 24).

The Dutchman added:

"I think we 100 percent can improve. I think we shouldn't forget the quality that the Premier League possesses, especially this season. It's incredible how everyone can beat everyone."

At present, Liverpool look well set to clinch the Premier League title. They have registered 76 points in 32 league games and are 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal (63). However, they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after being defeated by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the Round of 16.

(Data in this article has been taken from Transfermarkt and Sofascore on April 17, 2025. The sites are privately owned and may change the data as per their prerogative.)

