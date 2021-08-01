Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to compete over Manchester City star - Reports

La Liga sides Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are set to battle it out for Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to the Daily Mail (via the Sports Mole).

The reports come after Manchester City closed in on Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish for a British record £100 million. With Bernardo Silva playing a similar role to Jack Grealish, the Portuguese international will be allowed to move on as the Premier League champions try to balance the books.

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have shown interest in bringing Bernardo Silva to La Liga as both sides look to bolster their midfield options going into the new season.

Despite interest from Barcelona, Manchester City will have the upper hand when it comes to negotiations. Bernardo Silva currently has 4 years remaining on his City contract which will play into the hands of the Premier League champions. According to Football Espana, Man City could demand upto £60 million from Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

Bernardo Silva has just returned to training from an extended break after competing at Euro 2020. According to the aforementioned source, the 26-year-old attacking midfielder prefers a return to the Iberian peninsula.

Barcelona look to bolster their midfield by signing Bernardo Silva

Barcelona have been in the market for a new midfielder ever since losing Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain. The Catalan giants are looking to strengthen their midfield for next season.

Barcelona are also facing financial issues which will force them to sell a number of fringe players in order to balance the books and generate money to fund new players. Blaugrana are already looking to offload the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Miralem Pjanic as they are deemed surplus to requirements by the club.

Bernardo Silva would be a great addition to this Barcelona side. The Portuguese international plays a similar role to Coutinho whilst being 3 years younger than the former Liverpool player. Silva has registered 35 goals and 44 assists in 201 games for Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have already signed Rodrigo de Paul this summer. However, rumors have linked star midfielder Saul Niguez away from the Wanda Metropolitano and they will be needing a replacement soon.

