Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres could enter 3-way transfer operation with Real Madrid and European giants - Reports

Barcelona's Ferran Torres could reportedly be an option for AC Milan if Real Madrid decide to continue with Brahim Diaz.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez could opt to keep Diaz at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. He has been on loan at AC Milan for the last three seasons and is scheduled to return to Madrid this summer.

If Los Blancos decide to bring the Spanish playmaker back, AC Milan will have to look for a replacement. He has registered 17 goals and 12 assists in 116 games across competitions for the Rossoneri and is a crucial part of their first-team set-up.

If Diaz departs, the seven-time UEFA Champions League winners could target Torres. They're apparently willing to pay €30 million for the 23-year-old, who has lost manager Xavi Hernandez's vote of confidence.

Torres drew praise from the Spanish tactician after scoring the only goal of the game in the La Liga win against Atletico Madrid on Sunday (April 23). However, the truth remains that the Spanish forward is simply unable to hold down a starting berth for the Blaugrana.

Twenty-three of Torres' 39 appearances across competitions this season have come off the bench. He's reportedly one of five players Barcelona are looking to sell in the summer to balance their books and raise money for Lionel Messi's potential return.

Real Madrid boss offers verdict on Lionel Messi's possible Barcelona return

Lionel Messi's contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and a return to Barcelona has been heavily touted.

The 35-year-old is yet to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes, where he's on course to win his second straight Ligue 1 title. Amidst that, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked to give his two cents on Messi's probable return to the Camp Nou.

The Italian said (via GOAL):

"Messi can do whatever he wants and Barcelona too. It’s not an issue for me. I like him as a player. For Spanish football, it could be nice to have him, but it’s a matter for Messi and Barcelona."

Barcelona's well-documented financial troubles could make it tough for them to re-sign the Argentina icon, something La Liga president Javier Tebas has highlighted. Nevertheless, there's still a chance Messi could return to Catalonia and face Real Madrid once again for Barca.

The former Barca superstar registered 26 goals, along with 14 assists in 45 El Clasicos, winning 19 and losing 15.

