Barcelona reject chance to sign Premier League star on free transfer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Liverpool star Roberto Firmino on a free transfer at the end of the season.

As per MARCA (h/t BarcaBlaugranes), the Brazil international offered himself to the Catalan giants. However, they rejected the chance to bring him into their squad as they didn't believe he was quite what they were looking for.

The 31-year-old can play as a centre-forward, second striker and attacking midfielder. But it seems Barca have something else in mind with regards to strengthening their frontline for next season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lionel Messi have been linked with a return to Barca this summer.

Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres face uncertain futures at Spotify Camp Nou. The Brazilian winger could reportedly be sold for £50 million while Fati's father has already claimed his son could leave Barcelona if his playing time doesn't increase.

Firmino could have been the third South American to join Barcelona from Liverpool after Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho swapped Merseyside for Catalonia in the past. It remains to be seen where the former Hoffenheim playmaker will end up this summer.

Firmino will leave Liverpool as a free agent and an eight-year association with the club. The arrivals of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have pushed him down the pecking order at Anfield.

Xavi star pleased with Barcelona star's match-winning display vs Atletico Madrid

Ferran Torres has struggled to become a regular starter in Xavi Hernandez's side. He was handed just his 12th La Liga start this season when he lined up against Atletico Madrid on April 23.

The former Manchester City forward made the most of his opportunity and scored the only goal of the game, doing so in the 44th minute after an assist from Raphinha. Speaking after the win against Los Colchoneros, Xavi told reporters, via BarcaUniversal:

"He deserves it. I’m happy with him. He always works and doesn’t let his guard down. He understands the game model quite well. Goal aside, he’s done an important job."

The 23-year-old played 61 minutes against Atletico Madrid, managing two shots on target with 100% accuracy. He was dispossessed just once and won both the tackles he attempted.

It was an impressive display from the Spaniard, who has largely been used as a squad player by Xavi. 23 of his 39 appearances across competitions this season have come from the bench, where he has managed seven goals and two assists.

