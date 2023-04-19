Barcelona chiefs' presence in Real Madrid's win vs Chelsea could be related to three transfer targets - reports

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany and sporting director Jordi Cruyff were present in west London to witness Real Madrid's win against Chelsea on Tuesday (April 18).

They watched Los Blancos win the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal by a 2-0 scoreline (4-0 aggregate) from the Stamford Bridge box. According to Spanish outlet AG Deportes, their presence at the stadium could have been business related.

Barcelona have taken particular interest in three Chelsea players - Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and N'Golo Kante. Alemany and Cruyff could have traveled to London to hold talks with representatives of the English team over potential summer transfers.

Azpilicueta came close to joining Barcelona last summer but ended up signing a two-year contract extension. Aubameyang joined the Blues from Barca in September on a two-year deal but has been linked with a return to Catalonia this summer.

The 33-year-old has started just 10 games across competitions this season. Kante is yet to pen fresh terms at Stamford Bridge and the 32-year-old could leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Free transfers have piqued the Catalan giants' interest in recent years and the Frenchman could be an ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets. The 34-year-old Spaniard is yet to renew his contract, which expires in June.

The two Barca chiefs wouldn't have had a lot of scouting to do on the night. Kante was the only one out of the trio to feature against Real Madrid in the second leg, with the Frenchman playing the entire 90 minutes.

Aubameyang wasn't included in the Blues' Champions League squad for the knockout rounds while Azpilicueta was an unused substitute.

Real Madrid boss gives verdict on potential 15th UCL title after Chelsea win

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side will be gunning for back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles. They won the final against Liverpool last season and are in the semifinals this time around.

Speaking after beating Chelsea in west London, Ancelotti was asked to give his views on taking a step closer to a 15th Champions League title. He told BT Sport, via BBC:

"We try but we have another 180 minutes. But we try. We are ready to be there and we are ready to fight for the final."

Los Blancos are by far the most successful team in the competition's history with 14 titles to their name. AC Milan are next on the list with seven to their name.

Madrid have won the Champions League five times in the last nine seasons, showcasing their dominance in recent years. They will face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semifinals next month.

