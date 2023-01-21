Barcelona eye loan move for Serie A star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a possible loan move for Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic with an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

The Croatia international has made himself one of the best midfielders in Serie A since joining Inter from Dinamo Zagreb on an initial loan in January 2015. He has featured in 302 games across competitions for I Nerazzurri and has won every major trophy in Italian domestic football.

His time at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, however, could be coming to a halt. According to journalist Ferran Martinez of Mundo Deportivo (h/t @ReshadRahman_), Barcelona have their sights set on the 30-year-old.

They apparently want to loan him until the end of the season with an option to make his transfer permanent in the summer. His current contract at Inter lasts until the end of the 2025-26 season.

He continues to be an important part of manager Simone Inzaghi's plans, who tends to play him whenever he is fit and available. However, injuries have restricted him to making just 10 Serie A appearances this term.

Brozovic can play as a number eight as well as a number six, which could appeal to the Blaugrana. As it stands, they could have to search for Sergio Busquets' replacement in defensive midfield.

The 34-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Spotify Camp Nou and could leave as a free agent this summer. Manager Xavi Hernandez's current options in midfield include Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Pablo Torre, and Franck Kessie.

Depay explains why he left Barcelona for Atletico Madrid

Memphis Depay has officially been presented as an Atletico Madrid player following his transfer from Barcelona.

The Netherlands international has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, with Barca pocketing €4 million in transfer fees, including add-ons. They are also believed to have won the right to purchase Yannick Carrasco permanently if they want to.

Speaking at his presentation, Depay explained that he was enamored by Los Colchoneros' new stadium and their way of playing football. He also mentioned that he was promised a prominent role in their team.

Depay said (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

"I had the experience of playing against them last year. I was impressed by the new stadium and the intensity with which they play, the fighting spirit."

“We had a bad time, we lost. It’s a very big club and a good team. I’ve heard a lot of good stories about them. The club made it clear to me that they wanted me to be in the team."

His only appearance against Atletico Madrid came in October 2021, when he played the full 90 minutes in Barcelona's 2-0 La Liga defeat.

