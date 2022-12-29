Barcelona handed blow as Jorginho remains keen on 'dream' transfer when his Chelsea contract expires next summer: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is keen on returning to Napoli despite being linked with a move to Barcelona next summer, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica [via TuttoMercatoWeb].

Jorginho has been on Chelsea's books since joining them from Napoli for a deal worth up to £57 million in 2018. He has since made 208 appearances across all competitions for them, contributing towards 37 goals in the process.

Despite being integral to the Blues' UEFA Champions League triumph in 2021, the midfielder's future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain. He only has around six months remaining on his deal with the London giants.

Jorginho recently confirmed that he would like to stay at Chelsea beyond this season, but is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the club. With the player free to hold talks with other clubs over a pre-contract agreement from January onwards, there are fears he will soon be on his way out.

Barcelona have been credited with an interest in signing the 31-year-old on a free transfer next summer. With Sergio Busquets nearing the end of his career, the Italy international is reportedly viewed as an apt replacement.

However, the Blaugrana have now received a heavy blow to their plans to sign the midfielder. According to the aforementioned source, the player 'dreams' of returning to Serie A club Napoli.

Repubblica Sport @SportRepubblica Jorginho vuole il Napoli, ma Barcellona e Newcastle lo corteggiano repubblica.it/sport/calcio/m… Jorginho vuole il Napoli, ma Barcellona e Newcastle lo corteggiano repubblica.it/sport/calcio/m…

Jorginho was on Napoli's books for four-and-a-half years before jumping ship to Chelsea. It appears he is now determined to return to his homeland and rejoin his former employers when his contract with the Blues expires.

The transfer, though, is not as straightforward as it might seem if the report is to be believed. The midfielder's wage demands are tipped to prove to be a major hurdle for Gli Azzurri.

Jorginho current contract with the Premier League giants sees him earn €6 million per season. As per the report, he would have to reduce his wages almost by half to secure a move to Napoli and it is seen as unlikely as things stand.

Barcelona and Napoli are not the only clubs interested in Chelsea's Jorginho

It remains to be seen if Jorginho's desire to return to Naples will help the Italian club convince him to lower his salary. Meanwhile, Barcelona will still be hopeful of acquiring his services on a free transfer next summer.

However, it is worth noting that Barcelona and Napoli are not the only clubs interested in roping in the midfielder. Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the UEFA European Championship winner.

