Barcelona identify ex-Chelsea attacker as replacement for PSG-bound Ousmane Dembele – Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen to rope in ex-Chelsea star Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who is inching closer to securing a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Felix, 23, has been identified as a potential outgoing for Atletico Madrid for quite a while. Ever since suffering a fallout with his manager Diego Simeone earlier this year, he has attempted to force a transfer away.

After failing to seal a permanent switch away from Atletico in January, the attacker joined Chelsea on a short-term loan switch last season. He scored just four goals in 20 appearances for the west London outfit.

Last month, Felix expressed his desire to represent Barcelona in the future amid claims that he is unsettled at Atletico. He said (as per Fabrizio Romano):

"I'd love to play for Barça someday. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I'd love to join Barça. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will truly be a dream come true for me."

Now, according to Fichajes, the La Liga side have earmarked Felix as a successor to Dembele, who is expected to depart this summer. They are said to be interested in luring the Portuguese forward on a season-long loan move with an obligation to buy next summer.

Should the 31-cap Portugal international join the Blaugrana, he could prove to be a brilliant signing for them. He would provide competition to Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres on both left and right flanks.

Since joining Atletico from Benfica for a fee of €126 million in 2019, the ex-Chelsea man has helped them lift a La Liga title. He has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 131 appearances for his team so far.

Meanwhile, PSG have reached a verbal agreement to sign Dembele to strengthen their attacking depth soon. They failed to activate the Frenchman's €50 million exit clause by July 31 and are in talks with Barcelona over the fee now, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona target and ex-Chelsea star Joao Felix's price tag

In his Caught Offside column, Fabrizio Romano suggested that Atletico Madrid are willing to sell Joao Felix for around €120 million. He wrote:

"Joao Felix has chances to leave Atletico this year, for sure. Asking price will be more than €100 million... maybe around €120 million."

Felix, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, has reportedly been linked with Barcelona, Manchester United, PSG and even Aston Villa of late. He is aiming to leave Los Rojiblancos as soon as possible due to a breakdown of the involved pair's working relationship.

Prior to the end of the 2022-23 season, the Portuguese was rumored to secure a permanent move to Chelsea. However, due to the player's sub-par performances last term and Mauricio Pochettino's arrival as Chelsea's manager, a potential deal failed to materialize.