Barcelona locked down ex-Bayern Munich boss as Xavi's replacement before U-turn: Reports

Barcelona had reportedly locked in on former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick as Xavi's replacement before the Spaniard changed his mind and decided to stay for another season.

As per journalist Tobi Altschäffl, Hansi Flick was the prime candidate to replace the Xavi this summer, after the ex-Barca player announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

Expand Tweet

However, in a surprising turn of events, Xavi changed his mind after a meeting with president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco. The coach's current contract with the Blaugrana ends in 2025 and he is set to continue for another season.

Hansi Flick was reportedly eager to join the Catalan club despite interest from Premier League sides. The German reportedly prioritized Barcelona over any other club. He is currently aware of the change in plans and the club's decision to stick with Xavi.

Barcelona reportedly considered Rafa Marquez as Xavi's potential replacement

Apart from Hansi Flick, Barcelona reportedly also considered bringing in current Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez as Xavi's replacement next season.

In January 2024, Xavi announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the current season. The Catalan club was then linked to multiple names, including Flick, Marquez and former coach Luis Enrique.

Expand Tweet

As per SPORT, the Barca board wanted to repeat the career trajectory of Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique with Rafa Marquez, as both the managers managed Barca Atletic before moving on to the senior team. President Joan Laporta was reportedly keen on Marquez as he knows the club's La Masia youth academy in and out.

Further, reports suggested the Catalan club wanted to appoint Marquez as he is low maintenance and they could go for a top coach in 2025. Jürgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso and Luis Enrique would have reportedly been Barcelona's prime targets in 2025.

However, Barca vice-president Rafa Yuste confirmed on Thursday morning that the club did not 'officially' open talks with any other coach. He mentioned that the club trusts Xavi and the coach trusts the project at Camp Nou.

"Xavi will stay, he’s really happy. We’ve never opened talks for any other coach. Also Deco trusts Xavi, it’s guaranteed. Xavi trusts our project. We can do great things together. We need to win titles, we all know that. We trust Xavi for that, he's a proper Barça guy. He will be part of a new Barcelona in the new Camp Nou," said Rafa Yuste (via Fabrizio Romano).

Expand Tweet

The Blaugrana are heading towards a trophyless season after being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St-Germain. They are also second in the La Liga table, 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid.