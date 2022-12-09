Barcelona looking to offload new signing in January - Reports

Barcelona are looking to offload Hector Bellerin just four months after signing him from Real Betis on deadline day of the summer transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal).

Barca sent Sergino Dest to AC Milan on a season-long loan deal and were in need of a right-back before the start of the season. As a result, they had to settle for signing Bellerin on a one-year deal from Real Betis.

The Spaniard's contract was expected to be renewed if he impressed during the course of the campaign but that looks unlikely now. Manager Xavi Hernandez seemingly has no trust in the former Arsenal full-back.

Despite Bellerin's availability, Xavi has opted to play Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde and 19-year-old left-back Alejandro Balde down the right flank. This has restricted Bellerin to playing just 141 minutes of La Liga football with Barca this season.

The Catalan giants are aware of the fact that several Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Spaniard in January. However, they are pessimistic about their ability to come forth with an offer in the winter transfer window.

A free transfer next summer could logically be a more appealing option. AS Roma and Betis are also tracking his situation at Spotify Camp Nou.

It has clearly not worked out for Bellerin on his return to Barcelona. The La Masia graduate was recently voted the club's worst signing this summer in a poll.

Despite the Blaugrana's willingness to let Bellerin leave in January, there is a growing acceptance that he could see out his short-term contract at the club. It could also aid Xavi, considering there is a dearth of options down the right flank of his defense.

Barcelona forward on Arsenal and Tottenham's radar in January

According to Fichajes (h/t CaughtOffside), Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, and Arsenal are interested in luring Ferran Torres away from Barcelona.

The forward was part of manager Luis Enrique's 26-man Spain squad which was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup last 16 against Morocco. He was included in La Roja's squad despite an underwhelming spell at Barca.

Torres joined Barcelona in January from Manchester City for a fee of £48 million. However, he has scored just six goals and provided four assists in 31 league games since his return to La Liga.

The former Valencia forward can play down the flanks as well as in a false nine role. Spurs have no shortage of options up front with Richarlison, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-min capable of playing down the middle.

The Gunners, though, could use his services given Gabriel Jesus' recent medial ligament injury and a lack of competition in their frontline.

