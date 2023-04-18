Barcelona monitoring Arsenal and Chelsea target ahead of potential transfer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Arsenal and Chelsea target Rasmus Hojlund as an alternative to Club Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque.

According to SPORT, the Blaugrana are weighing up joining the race for Hojlund, 20, who has been in fine form this season. The Danish striker only arrived at Atalanta last summer but has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 28 games across competitions.

Hojlund's captivating performances have caught the eye of several European heavyweights and he is expected to be highly sought-after in the summer. The Daily Mail reports that there is interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United in the striker.

Barcelona are expected to enter the summer transfer market for a new attacker to ease the goalscoring burden on Robert Lewandowski. Roque, 18, is viewed as their top target but he is also being tracked by Arsenal and Chelsea. The Catalan giants are concerned about meeting the Brazilian's €40-50 million price tag.

Hence, Xavi's side are weighing up alternatives and Hojlund is viewed as one. However, he will also likely cost around the same fee. Reports claim that Real Madrid and Manchester United are also pursuing the Dane.

Hojlund holds comparisons to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Dane is great at holding the ball up and bringing others into play. He is good at linking up with wingers in a front three which would work well with the system at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have set an €80 million price tag on Chelsea target Raphinha

The Blues could make their move for Raphinha.

Barcelona beat Arsenal and Chelsea to the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United last summer. The Brazilian winger arrived at Camp Nou for €58 million after becoming one of the Premier League's most exciting attackers.

However, it has been a somewhat difficult debut season for Raphinha in Catalonia. He has endured topsy-turvy form as he adapts to Spanish football, scoring nine goals and providing as many assists in 41 games.

It appears that Chelsea still hold an interest in Raphinha as they look to reignite what has been a stagnating attack at Stamford Bridge. Barca are in a position where they need to start offloading players to comply with Financial Fairplay. They need to reduce their wage bill by €200 million.

Hence, Barcelona could look to cash in on Raphinha, with reports claiming that the Catalan club will be after €80 million. The Blaugrana are being heavily linked with a move to lure Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou. The Argentine icon's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and Raphinha's departure could be key.

