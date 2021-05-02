Barcelona News Roundup: Barca open talks with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, Mino Raiola says club signing Erling Haaland is 'not impossible' and more - 2 May 2021

Barcelona have finally taken a step towards bringing Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona will take on Valencia in a must-win match tonight. The Catalans need to get all three points if they are to stay in the title race after Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid secured victories yesterday. Barcelona's top brass are preparing ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window for the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 2 May 2021.

Barcelona looking to sell Riqui Puig

As per Calciomercato (via Mundo Deportivo), Barcelona are looking to include Riqui Puig in potential swap deals that could take place with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus. Riqui Puig has faded from relevance in recent times under Ronald Koeman, with the Barcelona manager preferring the likes of Pedri and Moriba over the La Masia product.

Reports claim that Barcelona are open to swapping Riqui Puig for Lautaro Martinez or Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan. Barcelona are also looking at the prospect of signing one of Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey or Federico Bernardeschi in a swap deal with Puig going the other way.

Mino Raiola says Barcelona signing Erling Haaland is "not impossible"

Erling Haaland is tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer with several European giants interested in securing his services. Barcelona are among his potential destinations but questions have been asked about the club's ability to make big-money signings given the precarious financial conditions they find themselves in in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has refused to rule out a move to Barcelona for his client. Speaking to AS in an exclusive interview, Raiola said:

“It’s difficult, but not impossible. That’s the job of one of the club’s directors. It’s the same for the clubs as it is for the players. A train goes by and what do you do? Catch it or let it go? That’s the big question.”

Lionel Messi will take a pay cut to help Barcelona sign Erling Haaland.



— Eurosport pic.twitter.com/NJZ1okJd9o — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 30, 2021

Barcelona finally make contact with Neymar

Barcelona remain hopeful of bringing Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain. They have now reached out to Paris Saint-Germain to sound out the possibility of a potential deal, according to RAC1 (via Marca).

Neymar has been vocal about wanting to reunite with Lionel Messi and Joan Laporta has been keen to bring the Brazilian back to the Camp Nou. But the report also claims that Paris Saint-Germain have told Barcelona that Neymar is not for sale.

Marca claims that Neymar is ready to take a paycut to join Barcelona and the hard part will be to get Paris Saint-Germain to be open to selling him as they are in the process of trying to extend his contract at the club.

