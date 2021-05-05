Barcelona News Roundup: Barca reach agreement to sign 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Club join race for Napoli star and more - 5 May 2021

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign the former AS Roma star.

Barcelona picked up a 3-2 win over Valencia on Sunday to keep their La Liga title hopes alive. The Catalans sit two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and will face them in a potential title-decider on Saturday. Meanwhile, club president Joan Laporta and co. are preparing ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window for the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 5 May 2021.

Borussia Dortmund insist Erling Haaland is not leaving in the summer

Despite Erling Haaland's representatives meeting with various clubs across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window, Borussia Dortmund maintain that the star is not leaving this summer. Sebastian Kehl, the club's sporting director, said:

“I understand that Erling Haaland will play for Borussia Dortmund in the new season. Erling totally agrees. I see him every day and I can say that he completely identifies with the club.”

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola told AS in a recent interview that Barcelona signing the youngster is "difficult but not impossible."

Kehl said he was not surprised by Raiola's comments and acknowledged that speculation over Haaland's future will continue.

“We know Mino Raiola very well, so one or two statements do not surprise us. We are not naive and we know that we are talking about probably the most talked about strikers in the world right now. The speculation will not stop.”

Barcelona set to sign Gerson from Flamengo

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV's Alfredo Duro claims that Barcelona are on the verge of signing Flamengo midfielder Gerson. The Catalans have reportedly reached an agreement to sign the 23-year-old Brazilian for a sum of €25 million this summer.

Gerson had a difficult spell at AS Roma but has since hit form again after returning to South America with Flamengo. He has become a regular feature for the Brazilian giants. Barcelona have been actively on the lookout for a central midfielder since Riqui Puig failed to impress Ronald Koeman and is likely to be offloaded in the summer.

Carles Alena faces a similar plight and Philippe Coutinho is yet another central midfielder who could be shown the exit door at the Camp Nou in the summer. The only thing that remains to be seen is whether or not Barcelona will be able to cough up the €25 million in the summer.

Barcelona join race for Kalidou Koulibaly

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Mirror), Barcelona are set to battle Manchester United and Manchester United to secure the services of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the world and Napoli have refused to sell him in past transfer windows. Barcelona are keen to prepare for life without Samuel Umtiti, with the Frenchman tipped to call it a day on his injury-riddled time at the Camp Nou this summer.

While Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet have been inconsistent, Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza have stepped up to the plate. Barcelona are also set to bring Eric Garcia back from Manchester City but want to bring in further reinforcements so they can mount a challenge on all fronts next season.

It is claimed that Kalidou Koulibaly will cost around €50-60 million.

