Barcelona News Roundup: Barca still keen to sign Neymar, Blaugrana offer midfielder to Atletico Madrid and more - 29 April 2021

Barcelona have a great opportunity to go top of the La Liga table tonight. If they can get all three points against Granada tonight, they will go a point clear of current leaders Atletico Madrid. The Barcelona board are preparing ahead of what's expected to be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 29 April 2021.

Barcelona sack Oscar Grau

📰 | After today's dismissing of Oscar Grau, Laporta has fired nearly all executives from Josep Maria Bartomeu's time as president. [CatRadio]

The cleanup under new president Joan Laporta continues. Oscar Grau who served as the club's CEO under Josep Maria Bartomeu has been sacked and Laporta has appointed Ferran Reverter as his replacement.

Grau has been in office since 2016 and under Bartomeu, he has been in charge of negotiating transfers for Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola says Lionel Messi won't find a better home than Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Lionel Messi is yet to renew his contract at Barcelona and there is a good chance that he will leave the club in the summer. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lying in wait. However, Manchester City manager and Barcelona legend Guardiola reiterated his desire for the Argentine to stay at the Camp Nou.

He told TV3:

“I hope he can finish his career at Barça. Messi will not find a better home than at Barça.

“The only thing that needs to be done, as our dear teacher said, is to go back to the origins, to rescue the cause of things, which makes Barça special in many things in the way they play.

“We know how to do it. The founding thing is already done. All you have to do is dust it off, put some oil on it, the nails ... and do it again. There is no better club to do it.”

Barcelona offer Miralem Pjanic to Atletico Madrid

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

A year after he made a big-money move to Barcelona, Miralem Pjanic is all set to be offloaded. According to El Gol Digital, Miralem Pjanic has been unable to nail down a starting spot and displace Sergio Busquets in the Barcelona starting XI and the club is now looking to sell him.

The Catalans have reportedly offered him to Atletico Madrid and Premier League side Everton. Atletico Madrid are in need of midfield reinforcements. Lucas Torreira's loan spell is unlikely to be extended.

Hector Herrera and Saul Niguez could both depart this summer as well and, as such, signing Pjanic would be a good option for the Rojiblancos.

Barcelona still interested in signing Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Despite Neymar claiming he's never been happier at Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are still planning to bring him back. That's according to AS, who claim that Barcelona are still hopeful about signing the Brazilian this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain lost the first leg of their semi-final tie against Manchester City last night. After looking like they were in cruise control in the first half, they capitulated in the second, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to take charge.

Paris Saint-Germain are now likely to crash out of the Champions League and with them trailing Lille in the Ligue 1 title race, there is a chance that Neymar might force an exit from the club owing to a lack of major trophies. In that scenario, Barcelona could try to get Neymar on a swap deal.

Barcelona is very interested in the signing of Neymar.



— RAC1