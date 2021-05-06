Barcelona News Roundup: Paris Saint-Germain issue warning to club over Neymar pursuit, Barca interested in Real Sociedad midfielder and more - 6 May 2021

Barcelona have been dealt a taste of their own medicine by Paris Saint-Germain over their pursuit of Neymar.

Barcelona registered a 3-2 win over Valencia on Sunday to keep their La Liga title hopes alive. The Catalans trail league leaders Atletico Madrid by two points and will face them in a potential title-decider on Saturday. Meanwhile, the board is preparing ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window for the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 6 May 2021.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen advises Erling Haaland to snub Barcelona

Erling Haaland could be on the move this summer and Barcelona are among the teams that are interested in securing his services. However, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has surprisingly asked Erling Haaland to stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of the season.

This could all be part of Barcelona's ploy to sign him next summer, when a €70 million release clause in his contract kicks in. Marc-Andre ter Stegen told TalkSport (via Daily Express):

"Haaland would make any team in the world better. But why not to stay in Dortmund for another year? Dortmund are a very well-managed club. It would not be a step backwards at all..."

Borussia Dortmund remain keen to hold on to their star striker beyond this summer. However, Haaland's representatives have reportedly already met with various clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Barcelona want Mikel Merino to replace Sergio Busquets

Barcelona are entering a new era under new club president Joan Laporta. The Catalans are looking to replace some of their ageing players. Sergio Busquets is one such player and Barcelona have identified Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino as a potential replacement, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Mikel Merino made a good impression at Newcastle United and left the Magpies to join Real Sociedad in 2018 for a sum of €10 million. He has since become an important member of the Real Sociedad squad under Manuel Pellegrini and recently won the 2020 Copa Del Rey which was rescheduled from last season.

Manuel Locatelli and Eduardo Camavinga are the other midfielders the Cules have shortlisted as potential replacements for Busquets.

Paris Saint-Germain issue warning to Barcelona

According to various reports in Spain, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has asked Barcelona to 'leave Neymar alone'. Barcelona have been linked with Neymar for a while. Neymar is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain and his current contract expires in 2022.

The Catalan press has accused Paris Saint-Germain of hypocrisy and it's justified given how the Parisiens had gone public about their interest in signing Lionel Messi. Neymar has already talked about his desire to reunite with Lionel Messi.

With PSG crashing out of the Champions League semi-finals and trailing LOSC Lille in the Ligue 1 title race, there's a good chance they'll end the ongoing campaign without a major trophy.

