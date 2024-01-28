Barcelona players want former manager to replace Xavi at the end of the season - Reports

Barcelona could turn to former manager Luis Enrique in a bid to replace Xavi Hernandez, who recently announced his decision to leave the club this summer.

Reports according Football Espana suggests that a number of Barca players will favor the return of the treble-winning manager at Camp Nou.

Enrique, the current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager, is believed to be highly respected by the majority of Barca players. He also made a name for himself due to his achievements during his time at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are currently in search of a replacement for Xavi and are believed to be considering hiring an experienced manager, with Enrique suiting such a profile.

Enrique, 53, took charge of the Blaugrana's first team between 2014-2017. He won an impressive total of nine trophies during his time at Barca, including their remarkable Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey win in 2015.

He is currently contracted with French giants PSG till 2025.

Xavi Hernandez announces decision to leave Barcelona this summer

Xavi sent shockwaves across the football world with his decision to step down from his position as the Barcelona head coach at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Spanaird announced his decision after his side's 5-3 La Liga loss to Villarreal at home on Saturday, January 27.

The defeat meant that Barca have now conceded nine goals in their last two games, and a total of 19 this month.

The loss against Villarreal came on the back of a 4-2 defeat against Athletic Bilbao, which knocked the Catalans out of the Copa del Rey. Barca also recently suffered a 4-1 loss against rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Speaking about his decision to call it quits at Barca, Xavi said:

"On June 30 I will leave the club. It’s a decision I have discussed with the President, and with the staff. Barca need a change of direction."

He continued:

“I think that will help the club dynamic to change and I still think we can have a very good season. I have to think about the club before myself.”

Xavi was appointed as the Barcelona head coach in November 2021 and has since gone on to win two trophies with the Catalan giants - the La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who takes over from the Barcelona legend when he eventually leaves the club this summer.