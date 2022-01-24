Barcelona and PSG among 6 clubs to express interest in Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Reports

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are among six European clubs to have expressed a desire to sign Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Aubameyang appears to have fallen out with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, having been stripped of the captaincy and exiled from the Spaniard's team. The north London giants are prepared to sell the 32-year-old this month.

According to the aforementioned source, Aubameyang has attracted interest from six European clubs this month. AC Milan, Barcelona, Juventus, Marseille, PSG and Sevilla have all expressed a desire to sign the Gabon international.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @Matt_Law_DT 🥇] | FC Barcelona are among the clubs interested in signing Aubameyang from Arsenal, on loan this month. #fcblive 🚨[ @Matt_Law_DT🥇] | FC Barcelona are among the clubs interested in signing Aubameyang from Arsenal, on loan this month. #fcblive https://t.co/OWFZr2LzOu

Arsenal now have to decide whether they are ready to sanction a loan move for Aubameyang to another European club. Such a deal would require the Gunners to cover a significant portion of the forward's wages for the rest of the season.

The Premier League club could also fear being the subject of criticism if Aubameyang performs well in La Liga, Ligue 1 or Serie A. It now remains to be seen if the Gabon international will leave the Emirates Stadium before the end of the month.

According to the report, the former Borussia Dortmund man's potential move to one of these European clubs also depends on other transfers. Barcelona, for example, are interested in signing Alvaro Morata.

Similarly, PSG are reportedly determined to part ways with Mauro Icardi during the ongoing transfer window. Juventus have been linked with a move for Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic, who is now deemed unlikely to join Arteta's side this month.

Arsenal outcast Aubameyang not tempted by Saudi Arabia move amid Barcelona and PSG interest

Apart from European clubs like Barcelona and PSG, Aubameyang has also been the subject of interest from the Middle East this month. Saudi Arabian clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr have reportedly offered to take the forward on loan for the rest of the season, while also being prepared to cover the entirety of his wages.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT twitter.com/TeleFootball/s… Telegraph Football @TeleFootball #AFC telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be pushed to Saudi Arabia with Arsenal facing the prospect of having to cover a large slice of the striker’s wages to offload him this January @Matt_Law_DT Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be pushed to Saudi Arabia with Arsenal facing the prospect of having to cover a large slice of the striker’s wages to offload him this January @Matt_Law_DT #AFC telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… SIX European clubs interested in Aubameyang (all listed in article). He will not go to Saudi Arabia so Arsenal must decide if they will part-cover his wages #afc SIX European clubs interested in Aubameyang (all listed in article). He will not go to Saudi Arabia so Arsenal must decide if they will part-cover his wages #afc twitter.com/TeleFootball/s…

However, Aubameyang is not keen on a move to Saudi Arabia if the report is to be believed. This has come as a blow to the Gunners, who would not have had to worry about the player's £350,000-a-week salary had such a deal materialised.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Aubameyang has received the green light to continue playing after he underwent heart checks in London last week. He is now said to be training on his own at Arsenal.

Edited by Parimal