Barcelona pushing to sign former La Masia star on a loan deal in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly trying to sign their former academy gem Xavi Simons on loan this summer. The Dutch attacker is currently on loan at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Simons and PSG will decide his future before Euro 2024. The Ligue 1 heavyweights don't want to sell the Netherlands international and Leipzig can't afford a permanent move anyway.

Barcelona are in the race to sign Simons, 21, on loan while Die Roten Bullen and Premier League clubs are also keeping tabs. He's been in fine form this season, registering nine goals and 15 assists in 42 games across competitions.

Expand Tweet

Simons rose through the La Masia academy but didn't make an appearance for Barca's senior team. He joined PSG's youth system in 2019 but left them for PSV Eindhoven three years later where his career truly began.

The young attacker is an exciting prospect who's dazzled for Leipzig with explosive energy and a large array of tricks. His meteoric rise at PSV was eye-catching as he conjured up 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across competitions.

Simons has three years left on his contract with PSG who aren't looking to sell. A return to Barcelona could be on the cards and he'll be a fine addition for manager Xavi Hernandez this summer.

Xavi Simons' father reportedly named him after Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Simons' father appears to be a fan of the Blaugrana boss.

Simons may be playing under one of his father's favorite players should he return to Barcelona. It appears his father is a huge admirer of Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez and named his son after him, per Mundo Deportivo.

Xavi Hernandez enjoyed a glorious playing career with Barca which saw him earn legendary status at Camp Nou. He bagged 85 goals and 185 assists in 767 games, winning 25 major trophies including eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

Expand Tweet

The Spaniard seemingly left a lasting impression on Simons' father. This could play a role in the La Liga giants' attempts to resign their former academy product. Simons would've been in the Catalans' youth setup at the back end of Xavi Hernandez's Blaugrana career.

Xavi Hernandez has earned plaudits for his work with youth at Barca since arriving in the dugout in November 2021. The likes of Lamine Yamal, 16, Pau Cubarsi, 17, and Gavi, 19, have all shone and this bodes well for the PSG loanee if he chooses a reunion with his former club.