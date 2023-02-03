Barcelona ready to go all out to sign Lionel Messi from PSG in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to do all it takes to re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer. The Argentine icon's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season.

Messi, 35, left Barca for the Parsians in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to afford a new contract for their legendary attacker. He has shone with Christophe Galtier's side, scoring 14 goals and providing as many assists in 23 games across competitions this season.

The Barca legend has been in talks over a new deal with PSG, but they are yet to reach a successful conclusion. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, the Catalan giants are preparing for all scenarios, which sees Lionel Messi return to the Nou Camp. The Blaugrana boss Xavi wants a reunion with his former teammate.

Leo Messi 🔟 @WeAreMessi Lionel Messi: "Barcelona is my life, Barça gave me everything. I've lived here for longer than in Argentina.” Lionel Messi: "Barcelona is my life, Barça gave me everything. I've lived here for longer than in Argentina.” https://t.co/3kHxxaK9S4

The legendary forward became one of football's greats during his time with the Blaugrana. He scored 672 goals and contributed 303 assists in 778 matches. The Argentine won the Ballon d'Or six times in Barcelona colors.

Lionel Messi's departure in 2021 came in bittersweet circumstances as he was desperate to remain in Catalonia. Alongside his statistical feats, he also won the UEFA Champions League four times and the La Liga title on 10 occasions. He has claimed that he will return to Barcelona, a place he calls his home, once he retires:

"When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it's my home."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained why Lionel Messi was allowed to leave and join PSG in 2021

Barcelona's financial situation has plagued the club over the years. Astronomical fees have been played for players such as Phillipe Coutinho (€135 million) and Antoine Griezmann (€120 million). They failed in Blaugrana colors.

However, the biggest mistake many Barca fans can agree on is the unnecessary departure of Lionel Messi in 2021. The Argentine left the Camp Nou in tears during his farewell press conference. Laporta has explained why he had to put the Catalan giants before their iconic attacker. He said:

"I had to put Barca ahead of the best player in the history of football. In those moments of financial ruin I could not retain him. I think it was the best for the club. Right now he is a PSG player and I prefer not to talk about him."

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi and Joan Laporta have history at Barcelona Lionel Messi and Joan Laporta have history at Barcelona 💙❤️ https://t.co/LT12L1NlCw

Messi has gone on to show why Barca should live to regret their financial decisions over the years. Not only has he shone at PSG, but he also lifted the FIFA World Cup for the first time in his career with Argentina last December.

