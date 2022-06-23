Barcelona sounded out Luis Suarez as backup option in case they fail to land Lewandowski: Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing their former hitman Luis Suarez as a backup option if they fail to sign Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, according to reports.

Luis Suarez scored 198 goals in 283 appearances during his six seasons at the Camp Nou. Additionally, his tandem with Lionel Messi and Neymar helped the Blaugrana to four La Liga titles and a victory in the 2015 Champions League.

thaer alkhatib @thaeralkhatib5

5 seasons together at Liverpool, 338 goals scored.



Messi-Neymar-Suarez:

3 seasons together at Barcelona, 364 goals scored. Salah-Mané-Firmino:5 seasons together at Liverpool, 338 goals scored.Messi-Neymar-Suarez:3 seasons together at Barcelona, 364 goals scored. Salah-Mané-Firmino:5 seasons together at Liverpool, 338 goals scored. 👀Messi-Neymar-Suarez:3 seasons together at Barcelona, 364 goals scored. 😳🔥 https://t.co/ZSKIBBpN9L

Luis Suarez has built a stellar track record that makes him a reliable option for Barcelona

Luis Suarez emotionally left Catalonia two years ago to join La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, where he would go on to win another top-flight championship.

However, the 35-year-old is looking for a new club after his contract expired at Atleti and SPORT have reported that Barcelona are interested in bringing the forward back to the club.

The Uruguayan was told that he would need to wait until August to see if Barca can secure Lewandowski, but the South American has decided he cannot wait that long, already having offers from Sevilla, Villarreal, and River Plate.

Luis Suarez was present at former teammate Jordi Alba's wedding recently, where he reunited with several of his former Blaugrana colleagues.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd Alfredo Martinez: Barcelona contemplated signing Suarez again. Barca told him that he had to wait until August because the priority was Lewandowski. Suarez has offers from Sevilla and Villarreal and even River Plate. He told them he cannot waste time and wait so long. Alfredo Martinez: Barcelona contemplated signing Suarez again. Barca told him that he had to wait until August because the priority was Lewandowski. Suarez has offers from Sevilla and Villarreal and even River Plate. He told them he cannot waste time and wait so long. https://t.co/lme9RfoQVt

Bayern Munich's Oliver Kahn believes Lewandowski will stay at Bundesliga champions

The Poland international has made no secret of his desire to leave the Allianz Arena in search of a new challenge this summer. Especially with a Barcelona that's eager for his signature. Nonetheless, Kahn has declared that he expects Lewandowski to see out the final year of his contract for the Bavarians.

The legendary forward has scored an extraordinary 344 goals in 375 appearances across eight seasons.

As per The Mail, Kahn told the press during Sadio Mane's unveiling:

"Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and we expect to see him on the first day of pre-season. The situation hasn't changed. Robert has a contract with us for another year and we're happy when he joins us for the first day of training."

The 34-year-old scored 50 times in 46 games last season, but many believe that Liverpool forward Mane has been brought in to be the main man at the German champions as a replacement for the aging Polish attacker.

While Barca have been heavily linked with a move for Lewandowski, the five-time European champions are infamously in deep financial trouble. As a result, they may not be able to afford either his wages or the large transfer fee Bayern are demanding.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“Here at Bayern we are now looking forward to the first day of training with Robert”, says via @imiasanmia. Bayern director Oliver Kahn: “As far as Lewandowski is concerned, not much has changed. He's still under contract until 2023”.“Here at Bayern we are now looking forward to the first day of training with Robert”, says via @imiasanmia. Bayern director Oliver Kahn: “As far as Lewandowski is concerned, not much has changed. He's still under contract until 2023”. 🔴 #FCBayern“Here at Bayern we are now looking forward to the first day of training with Robert”, says via @imiasanmia. https://t.co/i8ppGGIvz5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far