Barcelona target rejects chance to join Inter Milan - Reports

According to L'Equipe, Barcelona target Benjamin Pavard has rejected a loan move to Inter Milan. The defender has fallen out of favor at Bayern Munich and is expected to leave the club in the summer.

He has been courted by the Catalan club as Xavi looks to add a new right-back to the team. The Blaugrana, however, are unable to complete the Frenchman's signing due to their dire financial situation.

Inter, meanwhile, wanted to add Pavard to their ranks as well. Milan Skriniar looked set to leave the club and join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with his contract expiring in the summer. The Nerazzurri tried to sign Pavard as a replacement in case the Slovakian defender left.

However, according to the aforementioned report, after several hours of discussion, Pavard's move to Serie A didn't materialize. Inter, meanwhile, have blocked Skriniar's immediate move to PSG. While a deal has been agreed for the central defender for the summer, Skriniar will stay with the Italian giants for the rest of the season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have a scarcity of players in the right-back position. Hector Bellerin failed to impress since his summer move and is now set to join Sporting CP on loan on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

Manager Xavi has often relied on the likes of Jules Kounde, and Sergi Roberto to play as a right-back.

Pavard, 26, could prove to be a long-term solution for the Blaugrana if the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner joins the club in the summer. He has made 23 appearances for the Bavarians across competitions this season, scoring four goals.

Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with a move to Barcelona

Sofyan Amrabat was one of the key players for Morocco as the Atlas Lions managed to secure a record fourth-place finish in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The robust midfielder has been strongly linked with a move from Fiorentina to Barcelona on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

Amrabat recently put up a cryptic story on his Instagram that read:

“Go for it now. Future is promised to no one”

Amrabat has made 25 appearances for Serie A side Fiorentina so far this campaign.

