Barcelona target wants to join PSG and replace Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly wants to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and replace Kylian Mbappe despite interest from Barcelona. The Napoli winger looks to be on the agenda of several European giants this summer.

Italian outlet Il Mattino reports (via PSG Talk) reports that Kvaratskhelia's agent has met Parisian emissaries regarding a potential transfer. The 23-year-old has been in fine form at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, registering 10 goals and nine assists in 43 games across competitions.

Kvaratskhelia is motivated to replace Mbappe and become a protagonist at one of European football's powerhouses. The French superstar has confirmed he's leaving the Parc des Princes and is expected to join Real Madrid.

Barcelona are also interested in Kvaratskhelia as Xavi looks to bolster his attack for next season. His side will finish the 2023-24 campaign trophyless and a rebuild is expected to commence at Camp Nou this summer.

PSG have huge task on their hands in trying to replace Mbappe given his extraordinary spell in Paris. He's their all-time top scorer with 255 goals and 108 assists in 306 games.

However, Kvaratskhelia was one of Europe's standout performers last season as he helped Napoli win the Serie A title. He bagged 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 games across competitions.

Barcelona legend Rivaldo thinks Vinicius Junior can beat Kylian Mbappe to the Ballon d'Or

Rivaldo thinks Vinicius (above) could win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius Junior has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. He's been in electric form for Madrid this season, registering 21 goals and 11 assists in 36 games across competitions.

Rivaldo feels Vinicius is one of the best players in the world and has a chance of beating Kylian Mbappe to the award. The Barcelona icon said (via Forbes):

"I would say he is already among the three best players in the world, and this year, with what he's been doing at Real Madrid, the way he's been playing... he certainly has a great chance of being the best player in the world and beating Kylian Mbappe to the title."

Mbappe has enjoyed yet another prolific season with PSG where he's conjured up 43 goals and 10 assists in 46 games across competitions. He's helped the Parisians win another Ligue title but couldn't steer them to the UEFA Champions League final.

Vinicius did just that with Madrid and he's already helped his side win the La Liga title. He'll win the competition for the second time if they beat Borussia Dortmund on June 1.