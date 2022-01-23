Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ajax star pushing to join Barca next week, Club considering swap deal for PSG goalkeeper and more - 23 January 2022

Barcelona could further bolster their squad before the January transfer window draws to a close as they remain linked to multiple high-profile players.

The Catalans face Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium tonight. They are navigating a busy time away from the pitch as well. The next 10 days are going to be crucial for Barcelona as they look to further rejig their squad and sell some of the deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 January 2022.

Bayern Munich keen to sign Frenkie De Jong in January

With only a little more than a week of the January transfer window remaining, Bayern Munich remain keen to sign Frenkie De Jong before it closes. That's according to MARCA, who claim that the Bavarians have contacted the Dutch midfielder's camp in order to expedite the process.

Barcelona are reportedly miffed by Bayern Munich's attempts to poach Sergino Dest and Pedri. As such, striking a deal with the Catalans for De Jong halfway through the season is going to be quite an arduous task for the Bavarians.

De Jong has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and is not part of the midfield trio that new manager Xavi Hernandez prefers. He has, therefore, been linked with an exit and is reportedly likely to leave the club at least in the summer.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Bayern have contacted the agents of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to express their interest. Bayern want the Dutchman now, but if they can't, they will try again in the summer. The next few days will be decisive for the player's future [ @marca Bayern have contacted the agents of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to express their interest. Bayern want the Dutchman now, but if they can't, they will try again in the summer. The next few days will be decisive for the player's future [@marca] https://t.co/S92pDS62D4

Barcelona considering swap deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Barcelona and PSG could once again do business together soon with the former weighing up a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma. SPORT reports that the Catalans are 'studying' a possible swap deal involving Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian international, who was named the best player of the tournament at Euro 2020, moved to PSG in the summer of 2021. However, the move has not exactly worked out for him as he has had to alternate with Keylor Navas between the sticks.

Barcelona are considering offloading Ter Stegen as the German international's form has dipped in recent times and is no longer as good as he used to be. He also has a long-standing knee injury which has not helped his case either.

With Navas the preferred first-choice goalkeeper for PSG, Donnarumma is likely to be open to a move in the summer.

Nicolas Tagliafico pushing to join Barcelona in January

Jordi Alba's recent form has been a cause for concern for Barcelona. The Catalans have been looking at left-back options this month. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are interested in Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. The player reportedly wants to seal a move before the January transfer window closes.

Barcelona and Ajax are trying to work out what kind of deal they want to pursue. Ajax want Barcelona to sign Tagliafico permanently on a €7 million deal. However, the Catalans are keen to sign him on an initial six-month loan deal.

The 29 year old believes that this is the right move for him at this point in his career. In 15 appearances across all competitions for Ajax this season, Tagliafico has scored two goals and provided an assist.

Barcelona have also been looking at Valencia's Jose Gaya. But the chances of signing him in the winter transfer window are almost non-existent.

