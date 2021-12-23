Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree €65 million deal to sign Manchester City forward, Club interested in Matthijs De Ligt and more - 23 December 2021

Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw against 10-men Sevilla on Tuesday. Xavi Hernandez has endured a rocky start to his managerial reign. The Catalans have a lot of work to do and the club are also preparing ahead of what's expected to be a busy January transfer window for them.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 December 2021.

Bayern Munich closing in on Sergino Dest

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander

Sergino Dest's future could be the subject of much speculation in January. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Bayern Munich are interested in the US international. Dest was a mainstay in Barcelona's lineup under Ronald Koeman but is yet to truly convince anyone of his credentials as a starter.

Bayern Munich have been linked with Dest for a long time. They reportedly came close to signing him in the summer and are reportedly still interested in the 21-year-old right-back. The Catalans are reportedly ready to offload Dest in the upcoming transfer window and the Bavarians might finally get their wish.

In 57 appearances for Barcelona since joining them in 2020, Dest has scored three goals and provided four assists.

Barcelona could sign Matthijs De Ligt

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona were interested in signing Matthijs De Ligt in 2019 but the Dutch defender ended up joining Juventus. The jury is out on whether or not that move was the right decision for De Ligt, but there's no doubting the 22-year-old's quality.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona remain keen to sign De Ligt. The Catalans are currently focused on getting Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho off their books. It has proven to be difficult with the French defender refusing to leave the club in the summer despite a lack of game time.

Barcelona view De Ligt as a long-term investment but won't be in a position to make a move for him unless they sell some deadwood first.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. Mino Raiola on Matthijs de Ligt next step: “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer”, he told NOS. 🔴🇳🇱 #transfers “Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. Mino Raiola on Matthijs de Ligt next step: “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer”, he told NOS. 🔴🇳🇱 #transfers“Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. https://t.co/W1hr1bp0lh

Barcelona agree €65 million deal for Ferran Torres

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers F.C. - Carabao Cup Third Round

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign 21-year-old forward Ferran Torres. The Spanish giants will pay an initial fee of €55 million plus another €10 million in add-ons.

Manchester City signed Ferran Torres in the summer of 2020 for €23 million from Valencia. In 43 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens, Torres scored 16 goals and provided four assists. The 21-year-old is currently sidelined with a fractured foot.

Following Sergio Aguero's retirement, Barcelona are thin in attack. The Catalans have received a massive bank loan and have prioritized strengthening their forward line.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😬 Ferran Torres has featured in just 32% of Manchester City's Premier League matches since joining from Valencia



😮 Signed for £20.9m in 2020, now set to join Barcelona for £55m 18 months later... 😬 Ferran Torres has featured in just 32% of Manchester City's Premier League matches since joining from Valencia 😮 Signed for £20.9m in 2020, now set to join Barcelona for £55m 18 months later... https://t.co/HQMVdH21qy

