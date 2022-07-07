Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree personal terms with Sevilla star, Chelsea star close to joining Blaugrana and more - 7 July 2022

Barcelona are getting closer to strengthening their defensive massively this summer.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 7 July 2022.

Marcos Alonso close to securing Barcelona move

Barcelona have been looking to sign a worthy deputy for Jordi Alba this summer. According to Radio Marca (via Sport), the Catalans are in the final stages of talks with Chelsea to sign left-back Marcos Alonso.

As per the report, Barcelona have reached a 'total' agreement with Alonso over personal terms. Representatives of both clubs will meet once again today to finalize the Spaniard's departure from Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona reportedly want to pay less than €10 million for Alonso and the two clubs will work towards finding a solution. Alonso has agreed to sign a three-year contract with Barcelona and is hoping that he won't have to report for pre-season at Chelsea.

Kalidou Koulibay prefers to join Barcelona

Kalidou Koulibaly continues to be one of the most sought-after centre-backs in the world. As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona, Juventus and Chelsea are all interested in signing the Senegal international.

The Italian journalist has further claimed that Koulibaly prefers a move to Barcelona over Chelsea and Juventus. The 31-year-old does not want to stay in Italy if he ends up leaving Napoli this summer. That's why he does not favor a move to Juvenus.

But Barcelona's pursuit of Koulibaly is only likely to pick up speed if they give up on signing Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

Barcelona agree personal terms with Jules Kounde

Barcelona are inching closer to securing the services of Jules Kounde. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, the Catalans have reached an agreement over personal terms with the Sevilla centre-back.

Kounde has been one of the best defenders in La Liga over the past couple of seasons and Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is an admirer of his. Barcelona and Chelsea have both been heavily linked with him this summer.

Barcelona are looking to overhaul their defence this summer. The club is looking to offload the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza and Clement Lenglet. They are yet to be thoroughly convinced by Eric Garcia. Gerard Pique is also in the final chapter of his career.

As such, Kounde could become the first-choice centre-back at Barcelona for the long-term. As per the report, Barcelona are hoping to sign the Frenchman for a sum in the ballpark of €60 million.

