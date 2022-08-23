Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca close to signing Sevilla midfielder on loan, Club offered three low-cost forwards as replacements for Aubameyang and Depay and more - 23 August 2022

Barcelona could yet make several new additions to their squad before the summer transfer window draws to a close at the end of the month.

Barca beat Real Sociedad 4-1 to earn their first win of the 2022-23 La Liga season. As we approach the final week of the summer transfer window, the Catalans are far from done and are looking to offload quite a few players and sign new ones.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 August 2022.

Barcelona considering sending Frenkie de Jong on loan

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly

Manchester United are now unlikely to make a push for Frenkie de Jong after signing Casemiro from Real Madrid. But that doesn't mean that the Dutch midfielder will be at Barcelona this term. According to Gerard Romero, Bayern Munich are weighing up a late loan swoop for De Jong.

The Bavarians are reportedly looking to pull off a deal similar to the one they had for Philippe Coutinho a few years ago. Barca are desperate to get De Jong off their wage bill as he is the highest earner at the club.

De Jong reportedly rejected Manchester United's advances as they are not playing in the Champions League this term. His stance could change if a club like Bayern Munich come knocking.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Bayern Munich could sign Frenkie De Jong on loan. It is a possibility.

[🎖️] | Bayern Munich could sign Frenkie De Jong on loan. It is a possibility. @gerardromero [🎖️] 🚨🚨✅| Bayern Munich could sign Frenkie De Jong on loan. It is a possibility.@gerardromero [🎖️]

Barca offered three low-cost forwards

Uruguay v Mexico

The Blaugrana are hoping to offload both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay before the end of the month. Depay has been heavily linked with Juventus while Aubameyang is edging closer to sealing a move to Chelsea.

If Aubemayang and Depay both leave the club, Lewandowski will become the only number nine at the club. That is because the club no longer wish to include Martin Braithwaite as part of their plans due to his unwillingness to find a new team.

According to SPORT, the Catalans have been offered the services of three forwards who could potentially replace Aubameyang and Depay. Andrea Belotti, Edinson Cavani and Adnan Januzaj are the three forwards who have been offered to Barca and all three are currently free agents.

The Blaugrana, however, will only look at the possibility of signing any of these players once Aubameyang and Depay's exits are finalized.

Blaugrana close to signing Luismi Cruz on loan

Luismi Cruz in action

Barca are looking to bolster their Atletic squad and are edging closer towards securing the services of Sevilla midfield prospect Luismi Cruz on loan. That's according to journalist Albert Roge, who also claims that the deal will come with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Cruz has become a mainstay in the Andalusians' B side, Sevilla Atletico, and has made 55 appearances. He has also been capped thrice for Sevilla's senior side.

The Catalans are reportedly set to send Ez Abde on loan and Cruz could become his replacement. The price of making the deal permanent would be around €2-3 million.

Albert Rogé @albert_roge



El Barça tiene avanzada para el filial la llegada de Luismi Cruz, centrocampista ofensivo del Sevilla Atlético.



Con Confirmado lo que ha contado @jmrodriguezper en @BesoccerSevilla El Barça tiene avanzada para el filial la llegada de Luismi Cruz, centrocampista ofensivo del Sevilla Atlético.Con @samuelsonsilva en @relevo añadimos que será cesión con opción de compra que rondará los 2-3M. Confirmado lo que ha contado @jmrodriguezper en @BesoccerSevilla:El Barça tiene avanzada para el filial la llegada de Luismi Cruz, centrocampista ofensivo del Sevilla Atlético. Con @samuelsonsilva en @relevo añadimos que será cesión con opción de compra que rondará los 2-3M. https://t.co/gmqYeMa1qK

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith