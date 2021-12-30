Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to offer Memphis Depay in swap deal for Juventus forward, Dembele contract talks collapse and more - 30 December 2021

Barcelona sit seventh in the La Liga table as 2021 draws to a close. It hasn't been easy going for Xavi Hernandez in his first few weeks back at the club. He has his work cut out trying to turn his side's fortunes around after a rough start to the new season.

The Catalans are set for a busy January transfer window as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 December 2021.

Barcelona identify Gianluigi Donnarumma as a summer transfer target

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona have been linked with an array of superstars who are represented by super agent Mino Raiola in recent tims. The likes of Erling Haaland, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are all potential transfer targets for the Catalans. PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is the latest addition to that list.

That's according to Fichajes, who claims that Barcelona want to make a move for the Italian international who is not particularly happy at Paris Saint-Germain. Donnarumma moved to PSG this summer but has had to alternate with Keylor Navas. The lack of regular game time has frustrated him.

In fact, he has started just eight of PSG's 19 Ligue 1 fixtures this season and he could be looking for a way out if the situation doesn't improve. Meanwhile, Barcelona chiefs are in agreement that Marc-Andre ter Stegen's powers are waning and that the time is right to seek out a replacement.

Ousmane Dembele decides not to renew contract

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

After months of back and forth, it looks like Ousmane Dembele has decided that he is not going to extend his contract with Barcelona. The Frenchman's current deal expires next summer and he will be free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club from January 1.

Reports from last week seem to suggest that the player was leaning towards extending his stay. Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato claims that Dembele wants a gross salary of €40 million annually. He also wants another €40 million in add-ons as a sweetener.

Dembele's agents have pointed to the high wages earned by Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann to justify their demands. Barcelona's public interest in Erling Haaland has also been used to leverage the deal.

According to journalist Santi Ovalle, Dembele's agents were miffed by the Catalans' refusal to play ball. They are not buying Barcelona's financial woes narrative since the Haaland pursuit is expected to cost them a fortune anyway.

Barcelona wants Alvaro Morata for Memphis Depay

Juventus v AC Milan - Serie A

According to Goal, Barcelona have opened talks with Alvaro Morata's camp to inform them that they are willing to bring him over to the Camp Nou. Morata is currently on loan with Juventus from Atletico Madrid.

However, it doesn't look like the Bianconeri will exercise their option to make the deal permanent for €35 million at the end of the season. Barcelona, meanwhile, believe Morata could be a great addition to the squad as he has prior experience playing in La Liga.

They are even willing to sell Depay to Juventus in order to get them to agree. The Catalans will also need to work out a plan with Morata's parent club Atletico Madrid to take over the loan deal in January. The Bianconeri are also not convinced of Memphis Depay's physical condition as he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

