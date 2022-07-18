Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to offer two players in exchange for Sevilla star, Club identify new left-back target and more - 18 July 2022

Barcelona have already pulled off some stunning deals in the ongoing summer transfer window but seem to be a long way away from being finished.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 18 July 2022.

Barcelona set to extend Ez Abde's contract until 2026

Barcelona are ready to tie 20-year-old forward Ez Abde to the club until 2026 by offering him a two-year contract extension, according to SPORT. Abde joined the Catalans last summer from Hercules CF for a sum of around €2 million.

Abde was brought in to bolster the Barca B team. However, after a string of injuries consigned several Barcelona starters to the bench, Ez Abde got a run in the first-team setup in late 2021. The youngster impressed during this spell and even scored a goal in ten appearances.

He was demoted to the bench after Barcelona secured the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore in January. But Abde's contributions and performances have not been forgotten and he has now been included in Barcelona's squad for their pre-season tour in the US.

Barcelona identify Javi Galan as a transfer target

Barcelona have strengthened their attacking department by adding Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski and extending Ousmane Dembele's contract. They have now shifted their focus to bolstering their defense and are looking to sign a number of players over the course of the next few weeks.

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is among the players who have been linked to the Blaugrana. According to Mundo Deportivo, a deal for the Spaniard is getting complicated and as such, the Catalan giants are now looking at alternatives.

They have thus identified Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan as a viable alternative to Marcos Alonso. However, the 27-year-old reportedly has four years remaining on his current contract with Celta Vigo and is unlikely to come for cheap. This could prove to be a major stumbling block for Barcelona.

Barcelona to offer two players in exchange for Jules Kounde

Despite signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, Chelsea are not ready to give up on Jules Kounde and neither are Barcelona. According to ABC Sevilla (via The Express), Barcelona are willing to offer Memphis Depay and one of Nico Gonzalez and Ez Abde + £38million in cash for Kounde.

Sevilla, however, are reportedly holding out for Kounde's £77 million release clause to be triggered by an interested club. The French centre-back's future remains uncertain but the report claims that it could be resolved as early as next week.

Chelsea are thus expected to be leading the race to sign him as Barcelona are not in a position to cough up the sum that Sevilla want for Kounde. Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old.

