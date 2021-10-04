Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca reach agreement in principle for new manager, Blaugrana looking to sign Manchester City forward in January and more - 4 October 2021

The 2021-22 season is still fresh but Barcelona are already in crisis. There is a huge question mark hanging over manager Ronald Koeman's future after the Catalans fell to a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid. Barcelona have won just one of their last six games and lost three of them.

There is a lot of pressure on Ronald Koeman and his side to start delivering some positive results. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 4 October 2021.

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona have to win the next three games

Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

After losing to Atletico Madrid, Ronald Koeman says that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told him that the team needs to win the next three games. The Catalans were handed their first league defeat of the season by the Rojiblancos thanks to goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez.

Barcelona will face Valencia, Dynamo Kyiv and Real Madrid after the international break. Koeman will need to take maximum points from all three games. Speaking to the press, the Barcelona manager said:

“I spoke to the president yesterday, this morning too. We’ve been discussing things about the team, the staff, the club. Things have become clearer now. The message will help calm things down.

“Laporta called me last night and we were talking. At least there is clarity in this aspect. After the break there are three games we have to win.

“Laporta’s support is important, if we don’t have everything clear; then it is difficult to have a peaceful mind and the patience to work. It’s the best for everyone, now like any coach we must demand results.”

Dani Olmo and Raheem Sterling are January transfer targets for Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have already identified their two top transfer targets for the summer. RB Leipzig winger and La Masia graduate Dani Olmfirstfirst one. He was one of Spain's breakout stars at Euro 2020. Olmo provided three assists in five appearances in the continental competition.

The second player on the list is Raheem Sterling. The 26-year-old is currently tied to Manchester City until 2023. The club and the player have been at odds over the terms of a new deal and as such, they could be open to selling him for a price lower than Olmo's.

Sterling has also seen game time hard to come by following the arrival of Jack Grealish, having started just two of the seven Premier League matches so far. As a result, he could be open to a move as well.

Barcelona have agreement in place with Erik ten Hag

Vitesse v Ajax - KNVB Cup Final

El Nacional claims that Barcelona have an agreement in principle with Erik ten Hag to take over as the manager of the club in 2022. The Ajax manager has been touted as one of the favourites to replace Ronald Koeman.

The Dutchman has placed some demands on the Barcelona board. He wants five players to be signed. They are Matthijs De Ligt, Ryan Gravenberch, Donny van de Beek, Dani Olmo and Erling Haaland.

Ten Hag also wants the club to offload some of the senior players from the squad. The list of players he doesn't want at the club includes Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Luuk De Jong, Martin Braithwaite and Clement Lenglet.

