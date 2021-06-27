Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca set to sign Paris Saint-Germain star, Club could swap Martin Braithwaite for Valencia defender and more - 27 June 2021

Barcelona have a lot of business to do this summer transfer window and they don't seem to be taking their foot off the pedal.

Barcelona's summer transfer window has started on a promising note. They have already signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers. Club president Joan Laporta now faces the task of trimming his wage bill. He has also promised three or four more signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 June 2021.

Jean-Clair Todibo joins OGC Nice on a permanent deal

OGC Nice have signed Barcelona outcast Jean-Clair Todibo on a permanent deal. The young French defender impressed during his six-month loan spell with the Ligue 1 outfit. Nice have now secured his services on a permanent basis for €8.5 million.

Barcelona announced the signing on their website, which reads:

"OGC Nice has reported to FC Barcelona that it shall exercise its right to purchase Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been playing on loan to the French club since the end of the 20/21 season.

"The operation is valued at 8.5 million euros, plus a further 7 million euros in variables. The Catalan club withholds a percentage on any future sale of the player.

"FC Barcelona wishes to publicly state its gratitude to Jean-Clair Todibo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the very best of success in the future."

Barcelona could swap Martin Braithwaite or Carles Alena for Jose Luis Gaya

Barcelona are actively on the lookout for a player who could be a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba. The Spanish left-back wants to end his career at Barcelona but could be forced to leave due to Barcelona's financial issues. Inter Milan are reportedly in talks with Barcelona for Alba.

His current deputy Junior Firpo has failed to establish himself at the Camp Nou and is likely to be offloaded this summer as well.

Barcelona have been tracking Valencia captain Jose Gaya for a long time now. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Valencia have opened discussions over a potential deal. Valencia are interested in Martin Braithwaite and Carles Alena.

Given their financial condition, Barcelona are going to find it difficult to meet Valencia's valuation of Gaya. As a result, the clubs could very well pull off a barter deal.

Barcelona set to sign Kays Ruiz-Atil

Barcelona are on the verge of signing Kays Ruiz-Atil from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Sport (via Diario Sport). Ruiz-Atil is a product of La Masia but left the club in 2015.

The 18-year-old who made a total of seven appearances for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020-21 season, has now decided not to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 outfit. Barcelona have been monitoring Ruiz-Atil's progress and swooped right in after the player bid farewell to PSG via social media.

He is set to play for Barcelona B next season.

