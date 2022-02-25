Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca still interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder, Xavi wants to sign Napoli defender and more - 25 February 2022

Barcelona are looking to bolster their midfield and defence in the summer and have already shortlisted several top players.

The Catalans beat Napoli 4-2 at the San Paolo Stadium on Thursday night in the second leg of their Europa League knockout playoff clash. Barcelona have performed well in recent weeks and a sense of optimism has returned to the club under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 25 February 2022.

Luciano Spalletti says he is not as good as Xavi

SSC Napoli v FC Barcelona: Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona were expected to have a difficult outing against Napoli away from home. However, they made easy work of the Partenopei and beat them 4-2 on the night. Jordi Alba, Frenkie De Jong, Gerard Pique and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got on the scoresheet for the Catalans.

Xavi Hernandez's men pressed and attacked with vigor and Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti wasn't happy with the way his team responded to it. After the game, he made a humble admission in his post-match press conference. He said:

“It has been a shame and I am the first to be responsible when the team doesn’t have the correct attitude. We can’t continue going out of the high press. Me made more mistakes than usual."

He added:

“I am not as good as Xavi, who won. I am realistic. My level as a coach doesn’t worsen because of tonight’s defeat, I congratulate him and we move forward.”

Xavi wants to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

It wasn't long back that Kalidou Koulibaly was the most sought-after centre-back in Europe. Napoli weren't ready to part ways with the Senegalese international and he ended up staying put in Italy. Koulibaly will turn 31 next summer and as such, Napoli won't be able to demand a very high sum for him anymore.

Ricard Torquemada on Catalunya Radio claims that the Napoli centre-back has become a subject of interest for Barcelona. The Catalans believe that Koulibaly could be a cost-effective signing in the summer.

He is a well-rounded defender whose physicality and workrate are on par with his technical abilities. Koulibaly also has valuable experience playing for a big side. He has entered the final 18 months of his contract and this summer could be Napoli's last chance to cash in on him.

Mundo Deportivo



Todos los detalles:

🛒 Kalidou Koulibaly - FC Barcelona

Barcelona still interested in Saul Niguez

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez was heavily linked with Barcelona last summer. The 27-year-old is currently at Chelsea on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid. With Sergio Busquets entering the twilight of his career, Barcelona are on the lookout for holding midfielders.

According to Sport, Barcelona manager Xavi admires Niguez and would be keen to rope him in should he become available in the summer. The Atletico Madrid midfielder has failed to impress at Chelsea and is likely to return to the Spanish capital at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will be a part of Diego Simeone's plans for the future. Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann is currently at Atletico Madrid on loan from Barcelona. The Rojiblancos have an obligation to sign him permanently in the summer for a sum in the ballpark of €40 million.

As such, the two teams could engineer a swap deal for Griezmann and Niguez, a plan which was originally discussed last summer.

| FC Barcelona are attentive to Saul Niguez; the player also likes Xavi & the club.

[🎖️] | FC Barcelona are attentive to Saul Niguez; the player also likes Xavi & the club. @Alfremartinezz [🎖️] 🚨| FC Barcelona are attentive to Saul Niguez; the player also likes Xavi & the club.@Alfremartinezz [🎖️]

