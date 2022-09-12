Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca will try to sell midfielder in January, Club to rival PSG for Brazilian wonderkid and more - 12 September 2022

After a successful outing in the summer transfer window, Barcelona are already making plans for the future.

The 2022 summer transfer window ended on September 1 and Barca will be extremely happy with the business they've conducted. They roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 12 September 2022.

Bayern Munich were desperate to sign Gavi

Barca are hoping to extend young midfielder Gavi's contract this week, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The details have already been sketched out and the 18-year-old is waiting to put pen to paper on the new deal.

As per the report, Bayern Munich was desperate to sign Gavin this summer. As the Catalans pursued Robert Lewandowski, the Bavarians made an attempt to secure the teenage sensation's services.

In addition to Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain had also registered an interest in Gavi.

Barca to rival Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United for Andrey Santos

Under new sporting advisor Luis Campos, Paris Saint-Germain's strategy in the transfer market has changed. They are now looking to bring in young players with a lot of potential who could be at the club for the long term. According to Inews (via PSGTalk), PSG are now targeting Vasco de Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos.

Barca have been monitoring Santos for a while now and the 18-year-old is a transfer target for them. He is a box-to-box midfielder and is widely viewed as one of the brightest prospects in Brazil right now.

In addition to PSG and Barca, Newcastle United have also registered an interest in the teenage prodigy.

Barcelona will try to sell Frenkie de Jong in January

Barca were keen to offload Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong in January. However, De Jong refused to leave the Camp Nou even after the club agreed a deal for him with Premier League giants Manchester United.

According to Forbes (via 90 min), the Blaugrana are still looking to move him on and will look to sell him in the January transfer window.

De Jong has started just three games across all competitions for Barca so far this season. It is apparent now that he is not a big part of Xavi's plans.

