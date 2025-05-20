Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans plan Hansi Flick announcement, club suffer Jonathan Tah blow, and more - May 20, 2025

Barcelona are preparing for their final game of the LaLiga campaign against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, May 25, at the San Mames. Hansi Flick's team have already won the league this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are preparing to announce Flick's renewal this week. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have suffered a setback in their efforts to take Jonathan Tah to Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 20, 2025.

Barcelona plan Hansi Flick announcement

Hansi Flick

Barcelona are planning to announce Hansi Flick's renewal on Wednesday, according to Mundo Deportivo. The German manager has become the toast of the town after helping the Catalans to a domestic treble.

Defeating Real Madrid four times has been another highlight of the season. The LaLiga champions are pleased with his efforts and are ready to extend his stay beyond his contract, which expires in 2026.

Barcelona would prefer a longer deal, but Flick has apparently requested a shorter extension. The details of the contract were finalized in the meeting right after the recent El Clasico. The German manager has agreed to a new deal until 2027, which will be announced on Wednesday.

Catalans suffer Jonathan Tah blow

Jonathan Tah

Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Jonathan Tah this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The German defender's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires next month and he has already announced that he will leave.

It was previously believed that Barcelona are very close to signing him for free at the end of this season. However, talks with the Catalans have apparently stalled due to the club's poor finances.

Tah reportedly has an offer on his table from Bayern Munich. Romano adds that the 29-year-old will make a decision on his future in the coming days.

Thiago Silva reveals Barcelona dream

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has shed light on his failed move to Barcelona earlier in his career. The Brazilian defender is regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation.

Silva enjoyed a glittering career, winning multiple trophies during his time with AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea. The 40-year-old has now revealed that the Catalans wanted him during his time at the San Siro.

Speaking to French outlet Carre, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Silva added that he had always dreamed of playing at Camp Nou.

“Before signing with PSG, Barça were interested in me. It was difficult because I had just renewed my contract with Milan. But Barça was truly the team I dreamed of. I dreamed of playing for Barça,” said Silva.

He continued:

“When the opportunity came up, I thought about it. But then Galliani extended my contract. A week later, they told me I could leave, and the only team that could afford the transfer was PSG."

He concluded:

“At that point, Barça had already pulled out of the negotiations, and Leonardo convinced me to join PSG. But it is true that a month earlier, I could have gone to Barça,”

Silva left Chelsea last summer to move to his boyhood club Fluminense, where he currently plies his trade.

