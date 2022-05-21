Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe to play a huge role in Ousmane Dembele's contract renewal, Barca want €25 million for 21-year-old star and more - 21 May 2022

Barcelona are keen to offer Ousmane Dembele a new contract but the player's future hinges on a multitude of external factors.

After playing out a goalless stalemate against Getafe, Barcelona will finish second ahead of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla this season. It's been a rather forgettable season for the club and the board is now focused on delivering a successful transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 21 May 2022.

Martin Braithwaite could leave on a one-year loan deal

Following the arrival of players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres, Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has fallen down the pecking order. ESPN journalist Samuel Marsden (on the Siempre Positivo Podcast) claims that the Denmark international could leave on a season-long loan deal this summer.

Braithwaite was signed by Barcelona in February 2020. Although the Camp Nou faithful took a while to warm up to him, they were impressed by his commitment and work ethic. Unfortunately for Braithwaite, an injury ruled him out for the majority of the first half of the 2021-22 season.

Braithwaite has since struggled to regain his place in the starting lineup. He has made just two appearances under Xavi Hernandez. With the Catalans looking to further reinforce their frontline in the summer, Braithwaite is unlikely to have much of a role at the club. Celta Vigo and Valencia are reportedly interested in him.

Barcelona want €25 million for Sergino Dest

Barcelona are open to selling Sergino Dest and have slapped a €25 million price tag on the right-back, according to MARCA. The Catalans have reportedly identified right-back as a position that needs revamping this summer.

Xavi Hernandez is reportedly not convinced by Dest's ability to be a long-term option for Barcelona at right-back. However, the Barcelona manager also believes that with time and patience, the 21-year-old could truly come into his own.

Additionally, Dest isn't one of the high-earners at the club. The club is therefore not prioritizing his sale but if they do get a bid that matches the price tag, they are open to selling him.

— @marca Xavi considers that Sergiño Dest has had a great improvement in the last few months. Xavi sees him as a player with a lot of potential. Xavi considers that Sergiño Dest has had a great improvement in the last few months. Xavi sees him as a player with a lot of potential.— @marca

Kylian Mbappe's decision to have ramifications on Ousmane Dembele's future

Kylian Mbappe's mother, who is also his representative, revealed earlier this week that her son has similar offers from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. The decision is now entirely up to Mbappe.

Ousmane Dembele is set to become a free agent this summer. Paris Saint-Germain are one of the clubs that are vying to sign him. They view him as a potential long-term replacement for Mbappe. However, if the 23-year-old chooses to sign a new deal with PSG, then they won't look to sign Dembele.

Jose Alvarez on El Chiringuito TV claims that Dembele's chances of kicking on at Barcelona will improve massively if Mbappe decides not to join Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



“The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It’s up to Kylian now, he will make a decision”. Kylian Mbappé’s mother Fayza: “We have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide”, she told @KoraPlusEG “The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It’s up to Kylian now, he will make a decision”. Kylian Mbappé’s mother Fayza: “We have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide”, she told @KoraPlusEG. 🚨⭐️ #Mbappé“The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It’s up to Kylian now, he will make a decision”. https://t.co/ad1MZ1JhxU

