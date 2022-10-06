Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi could leave Paris Saint-Germain in January, Newcastle United leading race to sign Barca forward and more - 6 October 2022

Barcelona continue to be heavily linked with Lionel Messi and a reunion could be on the cards.

Barca will be quite happy with the business they've conducted in the summer transfer window. They roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from October 6, 2022.

Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie injured

Barca confirmed via two official statements today that two of their players have picked up fresh injuries. Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie are the latest Barca players to be sidelined as the club navigates an injury crisis.

On Christensen, the club released an official statement that read as follows:

"Tests carried out on Wednesday have confirmed that the first team player Andreas Christensen has a sprained left ankle. He is unavailable and his recovery will dictate his return."

Meanwhile, Kessie picked up an adductor muscle injury in his right thigh.

"The first team player Franck Kessie has a strained adductor muscle in his right thigh. He is ruled out and his recovery will dictate his return.

"The injury occurred in training on Wednesday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The midfielder from the Ivory Coast came on in the game against Inter on Tuesday in the 83rd minute, replacing Gavi."

Newcastle United leading race for Barcelona forward

Memphis Depay came close to sealing an exit from Barcelona this summer transfer window. Newcastle United were being heavily linked with the Dutch forward but they eventually ended up signing Alexander Isak.

Depay has fallen down the pecking order at Barca following the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski. As per Calciomercato, the Magpies retain an interest in Depay and are presently leading the race to sign him in January. Juventus are also interested in the 28-year-old.

Depay's current deal with the Blaugrana expires next summer and the club will be happy to let him leave in January and earn some money in the process.

Lionel Messi could leave PSG in January

Lionel Messi's future has become the subject of much speculation of late. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is being linked with a return to his former club Barcelona.

According to AS journalist Manu Sainz, Messi has a verbal pact with the reigning Ligue 1 champions which allows him to depart the club in the January transfer window. It is further claimed that Messi does not intend to renew his contract with PSG.

Messi has reportedly not dismissed the idea of returning to Barca next summer or in January.

