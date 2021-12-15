Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Mino Raiola offers Paul Pogba to Barca, Club willing to pay €12 million for PSG midfielder and more - 15 December 2021

New Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has endured a rocky start to his return to the Camp Nou in a new capacity. The Catalans relinquished the lead twice as they played out a 2-2 draw with Osasuna on Sunday. Barcelona were also knocked out of the Champions League last week after conceding a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Sergio Aguero retires from football

Sergio Aguero of Barcelona Press Conference

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero confirmed on Wednesday that he will no longer be playing professional football. The Argentinian striker was forced off the field during Barcelona's La Liga match against Alaves in October with a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat). He has been sidelined ever since.

The 33-year-old joined Barcelona this summer on a free transfer. He only featured five times for the club before being sidelined. An emotional Aguero announced at a press conference today that his playing career has come to an end.

“This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football.

“I have decided to stop playing professional football – it’s a very difficult moment. The decision that I made I have taken for my health – because of the problem that I had a month and a half ago.

“I was in the good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me that the best thing would be to stop playing. So 10 days ago I made that decision. I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible to have some hope but there wasn’t very much.”

The legendary striker scored 260 goals and provided 73 assists in 390 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City. He also won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups during his stay in England.

Manchester City @ManCity



Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank King Kun.Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank @aguerosergiokun for his incredible contribution to our success over the last decade and wish him well in his retirement 💙 King Kun.Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank @aguerosergiokun for his incredible contribution to our success over the last decade and wish him well in his retirement 💙 https://t.co/AgMWXZtPZ8

Barcelona willing to pay €12 million for Julian Draxler

Sevilla v Paris Saint-Germain - Pre-Season Friendly

German international Julian Draxler is reportedly set to be offloaded in January by Paris Saint-Germain. The attacking midfielder has become a peripheral figure at the club and does not feature in manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the future.

He has made 188 appearances across all competitions for PSG since joining in 2017, scoring 26 goals and providing 41 assists. According to El Nacional, Barcelona have registered an interest in Draxler and are willing to offer €12 million to sign him in January.

The Catalans are desperate to bring in reinforcements to their frontline. Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement while Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay are sidelined. The less said about Luuk De Jong's form, the better.

Barcelona reject chance to sign Paul Pogba

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Fabrizio Romano and multiple other news outlets reported earlier this week that Barcelona's top brass had met with super agent Mino Raiola. The Dutch-Italian super agent represents a number of high-profile footballers including Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.

Barcelona have been extensively linked with Pogba in the past. Sport claims that Raiola offered Barcelona the chance to sign the Manchester United midfielder when his deal expires next summer. However, the Catalans have reportedly rebuffed the offer.

Pogba doesn't reportedly fit the profile of the midfielder that Xavi Hernandez wants to add to his side and thus the club have dropped plans to sign him. The Frenchman, who is currently sidelined with an injury, has provided seven assists in 13 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🔴 EXCL: Barcelona president Joan Laporta had a meeting with Mino Raiola in Torino today.



Laporta’s in Italy because of Pedri’s Golden Boy & he met with Raiola in a famous hotel.



The relationship is great since years. Haaland, Pogba and many other talents to keep an eye on. 🔴 EXCL: Barcelona president Joan Laporta had a meeting with Mino Raiola in Torino today.Laporta’s in Italy because of Pedri’s Golden Boy & he met with Raiola in a famous hotel.The relationship is great since years. Haaland, Pogba and many other talents to keep an eye on. https://t.co/KBlgPWrof5

