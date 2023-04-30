Bayern Munich to blow Liverpool and Arsenal out of the water with massive offer for PL superstar - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly confident of beating Arsenal and Liverpool to the signing of Chelsea attacker Mason Mount.

Football Insider reports that Bayern have entered the bidding race for Mount. Former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is pushing for a reunion with his former player at the Allianz Arena.

Mount's future is uncertain, with his contract with Chelsea expiring in 2024. He has held talks over a renewal but wants to be among the highest earners at the club. That's something the West Londoners are not willing to offer, and they also need to comply with Financial Fair Play, so many first-team players' futures are in jeopardy.

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in the England international, who has three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions this season. However, Tuchel will be handed a transfer war chest by Bayern in the summer, and the Bavarians are willing to match all offers for Mount. The Bundesliga giants are also prepared to meet the Englishman's wage demands.

Tuchel has previously lauded Mount, 24, when coaching him at Stamford Bridge. The German tactician said that it was a pleasure to manage the English attacker, telling Chelsea's website in March 2022:

"It is always a pleasure to work with Mason because he is the kind of guy who comes with a smile on his face to every single training session. It is always 100 per cent in matches; he accepts every challenge, and that is why it is so nice to work with him."

Mount made 87 appearances under Tuchel, scoring 19 goals and providing 20 assists. He won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup under the German.

Liverpool hold talks with Arsenal-target Ryan Gravenberch as he considers Bayern Munich departure

Liverpool are seeking Arsenal-target Gravenberch.

According to Sport BILD, Liverpool have sought talks with Bayern midfielder Ryan Gravenberch's representatives in the Netherlands. The Dutchman has struggled for game time at the Allianz Arena this season, starting just four of 28 games across competitions.

The Merseysiders are expected to overhaul their midfield in the summer, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo likely to depart. Manager Jurgen Klopp was keen on signing Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham, but his £100 million price tag has reportedly cooled the Reds' interest in the player.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring Gravenberch's situation at Bayern. The Gunners have qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season and will need strength in depth.

Poll : 0 votes