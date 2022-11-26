Bayern Munich enter race for Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United target - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race to sign Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.

According to journalist David Media and Carlos Carpio of Marca (h/t @iMiaSanMia), Felix has instructed his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find him a new club in January. Bayern have been touted as a potential destination after their links with him this summer.

Arguably, all four of the aforementioned teams have a case for signing the Portugal international. Manchester United have a Cristiano Ronaldo-shaped void to fill after his contract was recently terminated.

Chelsea have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja to play in the centre-forward role. But while the former is seen as a short-term solution up front, the latter, at 21, is not experienced enough to lead their line on a regular basis.

Moreover, Romelu Lukaku's season-long loan move to Inter Milan looks likely to become permanent in the future. Bayern, on the other hand, failed to sign a natural centre-forward to replace Robert Lewandowski in the summer.

Sadio Mane's arrival from Liverpool was met with a lot of optimism. But the Senegal international, who is currently injured, has largely played down the left flank and has six goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances this campaign.

PSG have Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Hugo Ekitike to play up front. However, Mbappe and Messi's futures are up in the air and they could leave the Parc des Princes in 2023.

Ekitike (20) was signed on an initial loan deal from Stade Reims this summer and his deal will only become permanent if PSG meet his demands.

Chelsea and Manchester United will be keeping an eye on Joao Felix at the World Cup

The former SL Benfica centre-forward is currently with the Portugal national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

If Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in a January deal for Felix, then it will be in their best interest to follow his World Cup campaign. He scored once in Portugal's 3-2 World Cup group-stage game against Ghana on 24 November.

Manchester United and Chelsea, along with PSG and Bayern Munich, will be aware of the impact a World Cup can have on a player's valuation. A good display in Qatar could bloat Felix's stocks.

He is also on a contract that expires in the summer of 2026, which could make things complicated if Los Colchoneros wish to retain him for longer.

