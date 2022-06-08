Bayern Munich ‘interested’ in potential move for Chelsea target: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The German side are looking to bolster their defense and now have the Frenchman on their radar.

As per Cadena Cope and Radio Sevilla (via Mucho Deporte), Kounde is the new name on Bayern's transfer list. The report states that the Bundesliga champions want to bring in a defender after Niklas Sule moved to Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer.

Sule's departure leaves Dayot Upamecano as the only senior specialist centre-back at the club. Alphonso Davies could fill in at the centre of defense but that would be an unnatural position for the Canadian. He has also been injury-prone in recent times, missing most of the 2021/22 season because of a heart condition and a few games becaue of Covid-19.

Chelsea are still keen on bringing in the defender this summer, with reports suggesting they could strike a deal before the end of the month. The transfer window is not officially open, but clubs are making moves to get ahead of their competition.

Chelsea wanted Jules Kounde last summer

Chelsea tried to sign Kounde last summer but could not complete the move. The Blues reportedly had a deal with Sevilla but did not meet their deadline and missed out on the Frenchman.

Speaking to the media after his failed transfer, Kounde said (as quoted by Metro):

"Did it affect me? Yes, a little bit, but now I've dealt with it. "

"We all know the summer has been hectic, I wouldn't say complicated. But that's the past now. I am focused on the team. The most important performance is on the pitch. The team needs me and I need the team too to give my best and that's what I'm trying to do. So far I'm happy with the results of the team and my personal performances, although I can still improve and have a better season than the previous one."

Sevilla sold Diego Carlos to Aston Villa last month but are open to selling Kounde. Manchester City have also been linked with the defender in the past (as per the Daily Mail), with Barcelona also showing interest (according to FootballTransfers.com).

Thomas Tuchel's side remain the most likely destination this summer.

