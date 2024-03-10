Bayern Munich open doors for star player to join Barcelona - Reports

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has hinted that Joshua Kimmich could leave with Barcelona reportedly monitoring his situation.

Fichajes reports that Barca are eyeing Kimmich as a replacement for Sergio Busquets. The veteran Spanish midfielder left the Catalan giants last summer and they are yet to replace him.

Bayern director Eberl fueled talk of the Germany international departing the Allianz Arena when a new coach takes over from Thomas Tuchel. He said (via the source above):

"I think a new coach will have different points of view, will see the player differently, and that's basically something we have to wait and see before making a decision."

Expand Tweet

Kimmich, 29, is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in European football. He's appeared 30 times across competitions this season, bagging one goal and seven assists.

However, the German's relationship with Tuchel has been problematic. The Bavarians boss feels Kimmich isn't the profile of defensive midfielder that suits his side, per BILD. The Bundesliga giants targeted Fulham's Joao Palhinha last summer to no avail.

Kimmich's potential move to Barcelona depends on the price demanded by Bayern. Transfermarkt values the versatile midfielder at €75 million which is likely too expensive for the Catalan giants.

However, Kimmich has hinted at possibly leaving the Bavarians this summer. He's also reportedly attracted interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich once hailed Barcelona boss Xavi as his idol

Joshua Kimmich grew up watching Xavi.

Kimmich has been lauded for his footballing IQ and energetic playing style throughout his nine years at the Allianz Arena. He's won 20 major trophies with the Bundesliga giants.

It comes as no surprise to see Barcelona interested in acquiring his services and making him Busquets' replacement. The eight-time Bundesliga champion has already excited the Camp Nou faithful after revealing Xavi was his childhood idol.

Kimmich lavished praise on Xavi and his legendary playing career. He suggested that the former Spanish playmaker kept himself out of the limelight (via SportBILD):

"My role model was always Xavi Hernandez from Barcelona. He was never the greatest, but had an eye for the game, passing, technique. He was always trying to put others in the limelight."

Expand Tweet

Xavi enjoyed an illustrious playing career and was part of a Barca side that dominated European football. He made 767 appearances for the Blaugrana, bagging 85 goals and 185 assists. He won 25 major trophies at Camp Nou as a player and the FIFA World Cup with Spain in 2010.