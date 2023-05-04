Bayern Munich pull out of race for Manchester United and Chelsea target: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly decided against making an offer for Manchester United and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen.

According to Spot BILD, the Bavarians are not willing to meet the €150 million valuation placed on Osimhen by Napoli. Thomas Tuchel's side don't want to spend a record transfer fee on the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen, 24, is one of Europe's most-in-demand forwards, with Bayern, Manchester United, and Chelsea all showing interest. He has bagged 26 goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions.

Der FCB's decision to drop out of the race for Osimhen will pave the way for the Red Devils and the Blues to battle for his signature. However, reports claim that Ligue 1 giants PSG are also interested and the striker could be part of a transfer tug-of-war.

Manchester United are searching for a new center-forward signing. Osimhen is one of many names being touted to arrive at Old Trafford. Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane is also under consideration but Erik ten Hag reportedly prefers Osimhen's profile.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be under new management, with former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino expected to be appointed. The Argentine will have many decisions to make amid an anticipated squad overhaul in the summer.

The Blues still have Romelu Lukaku on their books, who has been on loan at Inter Milan. The Belgian striker is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Manchester United eyeing former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen

The Red Devils are showing interest in Christensen.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are keen on signing Andreas Christensen from Barcelona and would be prepared to pay €70 million for his signature.

Christensen only arrived at Barca last summer as a free agent after his contract with Chelsea expired. He has enjoyed a fruitful campaign at Camp Nou, helping his side keep 14 clean sheets in 27 games across competitions. The Danish defender has also chipped in with two goal contributions.

However, the Red Devils' sizeable offer for Christensen would entice the Blaugrana to sell. They need to cut their wage bill by €200 million to comply with Financial Fair Play. Alongside this, they are also in pursuit of PSG attacker Lionel Messi.

Christensen has excelled in partnership with Ronald Araujo at the back this season. However, Jules Kounde is waiting to be used regularly as a center-back as he has filled in at right-back throughout the campaign.

The Dane spent nine years at Chelsea before leaving last summer. He made 161 appearances for the Blues and could be in line for a shock return to the Premier League.

