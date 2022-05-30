Bayern Munich set to discuss 'feasibility' of signing Chelsea star: Reports

Bayern Munich are eyeing Chelsea centre-forward Romelu Lukaku as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Lewandowski has one more year remaining on his contract with the Bavarians, but is keen to leave the club this summer. The Poland international has reportedly set his eyes on joining Barcelona ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Bayern Munich have been adamant that Lewandowski will fulfill his contract with them despite his desire to leave. The 33-year-old and his agent Pini Zahavi, though, have burned their bridges with the Bundesliga giants in recent days.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“We have the greatest respect for Lewa. FC Bayern has always behaved correctly with him”. @imiasanmia Bayern director Salihamidžić on Lewandowski: “He has a contract until 2023 and he will fulfill it. We will not discuss internal stuff, offers…”, tells Sport1 Dopa.“We have the greatest respect for Lewa. FC Bayern has always behaved correctly with him”. @imiasanmia Bayern director Salihamidžić on Lewandowski: “He has a contract until 2023 and he will fulfill it. We will not discuss internal stuff, offers…”, tells Sport1 Dopa. 🔴 #FCBayern“We have the greatest respect for Lewa. FC Bayern has always behaved correctly with him”. @imiasanmia

Julian Nagelsmann's side could thus be forced to sanction a move for Lewandowski this summer. They are now preparing for life without the striker by identifying potential replacements for him.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Chelsea frontman Lukaku has emerged as an option for the Bavarians. The 29-year-old's name is said to be at the top of the club's transfer wishlist to replace Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich are considering offering Lukaku a three-year deal at the Allianz Arena, as per the report. They are tipped to discuss the possibility of signing the Belgium international in the coming days.

Apart from the German side, Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest in re-signing Lukaku. The Nerazzurri remain interested in acquiring the forward's services this summer.

However, Bayern Munich are in a much better financial position to strike a deal with Chelsea if the report is to be believed. It now remains to be seen if they will step up their interest in Lukaku with a formal offer in the coming days.

Lukaku has struggled for form at Chelsea

Chelsea re-signed Lukaku from Serie A giants Inter Milan ahead of the 2021-22 season. The Blues paid £97.5 million for his services, making him the most expensive signing in their history.

Many believed Lukaku's return would make Thomas Tuchel's side genuine Premier League title contenders. However, the Belgium international struggled to replicate his Inter Milan form at Stamford Bridge last season.

Lukaku made 44 appearances across all competitions for the Blues last campaign, but struggled to cement his place in Tuchel's preferred starting XI. He found the back of the net 15 times and provided two assists in those matches.

Mark Worrall @gate17marco I'm told Romelu Lukaku & his people are evaluating his position at Chelsea.



Fair to say Blues supporters are doing the same!



21/22 season

26 appearances

8 goals

0 assists

54% shooting accuracy



If he stays he needs to shut up, train hard, work for the team & score more goals I'm told Romelu Lukaku & his people are evaluating his position at Chelsea.Fair to say Blues supporters are doing the same!21/22 season26 appearances8 goals0 assists54% shooting accuracy If he stays he needs to shut up, train hard, work for the team & score more goals

The centre-forward has a contract with the London giants until 2026. However, it remains to be seen if the club will stand in his way if he receives a good offer this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far