Chelsea agree personal terms with Serie A superstar amid links to PL striker: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly moved ahead in their pursuit of Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen despite showing interest in Brentford's Ivan Toney. The Blues looked to have ended their chase for the Nigerian forward but that might not be the case.

Sky Sport Italia's Rudy Galetti reports that the west Londoners have reached a 'general understanding' on personal terms with Osimhen. His astronomical wages had been putting interested suitors off throughout the summer.

Osimhen, 25, has reportedly been asking for £500,000 per week, and Chelsea were unwilling to meet those wage demands. The two parties may have come to an agreement that satisfies one another ahead of a potential deal.

The Nigeria international is one of Europe's best goalscorers, hitting 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 games since joining Napoli four years ago. He has just over two years left on his contract but is increasingly likely to depart.

Gli Azzurri had wanted Osimhen's £110 million release clause to be triggered but a loan with an obligation to buy is a possibility. The Serie A outfit are set to seal the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea in a separate deal.

The Premier League giants looked to be turning their focus to Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The Blues were reportedly considering hijacking Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli's move for the England international, per The Telegraph.

Toney, 28, hasn't been selected by Thomas Frank for any of the Bees' opening games of the season. He's been left to sort a transfer out, and a move to Saudi Arabia had looked likely.

Why Chelsea might turn to Ivan Toney: Reports

Toney has emerged as a potential target for Chelsea as we enter the latter stages of the transfer window. He's been absent since pre-season, with a departure seemingly beckoning, but he might be staying in the Premier League.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol delved into the Blues' interest in Toney and explained why they might seal a deal. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Chelsea have made a move to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford. They want a proven goalscorer to be their new No. 9. He will fit into their wage structure and transfer fee will be reasonable. Toney has incredible offer from Saudi but Chelsea can offer Premier League football."

Toney has become one of the Premier League's most renowned goalscorers since Brentford's promotion in 2021. He's bagged 36 goals and 11 assists in 85 English top-flight games.

The former Newcastle United striker also caught the eye at Euro 2024 with England despite his lack of minutes. He set Harry Kane's winner up in a 2-1 win (a.e.t) in the last 16 and scored a confident penalty in a 5-3 shootout win (1-1 draw a.e.t) over Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

