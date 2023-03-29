Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing Premier League star valued at €42m - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly locked in a battle to sign Amadou Onana from Everton this summer.

According to TeamTalk (h/t Fichajes), both the London-based clubs have been captivated by Onana's displays for the Toffees this season. The Belgian midfielder has been a stellar presence in front of his team's defense, winning the most tackles (44) for them across competitions this season (h/t FBRef).

The north London giants are apparently prepared to make a move for Onana in the near future to beat Chelsea to his signature. Everton, however, are eager to keep him at Goodison Park for the time being.

Onana signed a five-year contract with the Merseyside-based club last summer when he arrived from LOSC Lille Metropole for a fee of €35 million. His current valuation, as per Transfermarkt, stands at €42 million.

The 21-year-old could be seen as a long-term investment by the teams chasing his services. He has already won five senior caps for Belgium and has played in 28 games across competitions for Everton this season.

Chelsea could lose N'Golo Kante at the end of the season, considering his current deal expires in the summer. Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have failed to capture the imagination of their fans, while Jorginho left in January to join Arsenal on a permanent deal.

Everton's Amadou Onana.

Manager Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, would know that his midfield needs strengthening. Mohamed Elneny (30), Jorginho (31) and Granit Xhaka (30) aren't getting any younger and their respective contracts expire at the end of next season.

Arsenal star reveals what he told Mykhaylo Mudryk after Chelsea transfer

Arsenal and Chelsea were battling each other to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January.

The Blues ultimately won the race by tabling an offer of £88 million. Arsenal apparently matched the bid, but Shakhtar gave the Blues the advantage due to the Gunners' alleged tapping up of the player.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is Mudryk's teammate in the Ukrainian national team, has shed light on what he told his compatriot after his move to Stamford Bridge. The Gunners left-back told Daily Mail (h/t Metro):

"‘I said to him: “It’s gone already, it doesn’t matter what you wanted, what the other guys wanted. Now you’re a Chelsea player, you signed a long-term contract and you have only one option, only one way: direct and forward. Unfortunately he didn’t become an Arsenal player – as I wanted personally! – but it’s life."

Zinchenko and Mudryk started together as Ukraine faced England in a Euro 2024 qualifier on March 25. The latter was substituted in the 61st minute after a poor display as his team lost 2-0 to the Three Lions.

Poll : 0 votes