Chelsea attacker out for the rest of the season after suffering ACL injury: Reports 

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been ruled out for the rest of the season as he requires surgery on a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Broja, 21, will begin a rehabilitation program after picking up the injury in a 1-0 friendly win over Aston Villa on Sunday, 11 December, as per the Evening Standard.

The Albanian forward twisted his knee after being challenged by Villa defender Ezri Konsa in the 22nd minute.

Heartbreaking. Speedy recovery. Haunting screams from Armando Broja, this doesn't look good at all.

The prognosis of the anterior cruciate ligament injury means Broja will miss a minimum of five months of action.

However, it could be as much as 12 months in the worst-case scenario.

The Albanian forward started to gain game time under Graham Potter, scoring one goal and contributing an assist in 18 appearances across competitions.

Potter's side have been in stark need of more goals, and the team was out of form before the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament break.

The Blues lost four of their last five matches before the international tournament came around.

Chelsea are expected to lure RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge next summer, and his arrival is becoming vital.

The report mentions that a short-term signing may be necessary to deal with Broja's injury.

Atletico Madrid's wantaway Joao Felix and the iconic free-agent Cristiano Ronaldo are potential candidates mentioned.

Chelsea could replace N'Golo Kante with Ajax's Edson Alvarez

The Blues are back in for Alvarez.

Kante's time at Chelsea appears to be over once he reaches the end of his contract.

The French midfielder's current deal with the Blues expires next summer - there have been no talks over an extension.

Hence, a signing will be necessary to deal with the departure of a player who has made 262 appearances for the club.

The west Londoners made a £45 million bid to sign Ajax's Mexican midfielder Alvarez in the summer.

However, the Eredivisie club declined their offer due to the departures of Antony and Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United.

According to transfer expert Simon Phillips, the Blues are expected to return for the 25-year-old in the New Year.

Alvarez was eager to join Chelsea and spoke of his disappointment after the transfer window closed:

"I am very disappointed about it. But I am convinced that one day a big club will come. We never expected Chelsea to put in another bid at the end of August. It was a difficult situation. Ajax couldn't do anything."

The Mexican has made 19 appearances this season, scoring one goal and contributing two assists.

He has helped Alfred Schreuder's side keep five clean sheets.

Alvarez is also with Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and appeared in two group-stage games as they exited with a third-place finish in Group B.

