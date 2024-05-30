Chelsea are reportedly convinced they can complete the signing of Fulham center-back Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, despite interest from Manchester United. The 26-year-old Englishman joined the Cottagers in 2020 and seems set to depart as a free agent this summer, with his contract expiring on June 30.

The Blues did not lift any silverware in the 2023-24 campaign and ended the Premier League season in sixth place, securing Europa Conference League qualification. The club are looking to strengthen the squad at Stamford Bridge and believe Adarabioyo can be a good fit in defense, especially given the departure of Thiago Silva.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have made an official offer to the English defender and discussions between the player and the club are progressing well. Although the Reds Devils and Newcastle United have reportedly approached him, the Blues are confident about completing a deal with Tosin Adarabioyo.

Trending

Adarabioyo made 20 Premier League appearances for Fulham in the 2023-24 campaign, helping them keep six clean sheets in those matches.

Chelsea loanee lan Maatsen comments on his future at the Blues

lan Maatsen, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2018, joined Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on loan in January 2024. The Dutch left-back has impressed in his time at Dortmund.

Ahead of Dortmund's UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday, June 1, the 22-year-old defender was asked if he'd been contacted by his parent club. Maatsen responded (via ESPN):

"In recent weeks? No. No, not yet. I think I still have a contract and after the summer we are going to decide where my future is going to be."

lan Maatsen has netted three goals and provided two assists in 22 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund and is likely to start the Champions League final. Speaking about the upcoming clash, Maatsen said:

"For now, I am just focusing on this game [the Champions League final] and obviously what's coming next."

The Dutchman spoke about wanting to prove himself with the Bundesliga giants and said:

"No [I have nothing to prove to Chelsea), I just have to do something to prove to myself. I came here to prove myself that I can play on the highest level and that's what I'm doing now."

If he returns to Chelsea, lan Maatsen will be playing under a new manager at Stamford Bridge after Mauricio Pochettino and the club mutually agreed to part ways last week.