Chelsea 'burst' into race to sign 25-year-old Manchester United target: Reports

Manchester United face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Barcelona signed De Jong from Dutch giants Ajax for an initial sum of €75 million in 2019. The midfielder has since been a regular for the club, making 138 appearances across all competitions.

However, it emerged in May that the Blaugrana could be forced to sell De Jong due to financial reasons. Reputed journalist Gerard Romero claimed that there is a 95% chance that the player will be sold to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have since been in negotiations to acquire the Netherlands international's services. It appeared that the Premier League giants were closing in on his signature towards the end of last month.

The transfer, though, has hit a snag in recent days, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisting that De Jong is not for sale. The Dutchman is also said to be keen to stay at Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano



Man Utd & Barça agreed €65m fixed fee but still discussing on €20m add-ons structure;

Personal terms never discussed yet;

Frenkie’s priority has always been to stay at Barça;

Man Utd & Barça agreed €65m fixed fee but still discussing on €20m add-ons structure; Personal terms never discussed yet; Frenkie's priority has always been to stay at Barça; Salary reduction 'very unlikely' option on Frenkie side.

Manchester United now face another hurdle in their attempts to sign De Jong this summer. Chelsea have 'burst' into the race to land the former Ajax midfielder, according to the aforementioned source.

It is worth noting that Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are the subject of transfer interest from the Catalans. Xavi's side remain hopeful of signing the two full-backs this summer.

The Blues and Barcelona could now engage in talks over the transfers of De Jong, as well as Alonso and Azpilicueta. However, any possible deal would be independent of the other, as per the report.

Do Chelsea have advantage over Manchester United?

The Red Devils have been in talks over a deal to sign De Jong for a while now. The prospect of reuniting with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford could also entice the midfielder.

However, unlike Manchester United, Chelsea can offer De Jong Champions League football next season. Playing in the European competition is a 'basic' requirement for the 25-year-old, according to Relevo journalist Toni Juanmarti.

Toni Juanmartí



Los ‘blues’ tienen algo que, de entrada, es básico para Frenkie: jugar la próxima Champions twitter.com/relevo/status/… Relevo @relevo El Chelsea irrumpe con fuerza para fichar a Frenkie De Jong.



Con dos objetivos del Barça sobre la mesa: Marcos Alonso y Azpilicueta.



Misma negociación, operaciones independientes. Los blues, muy interesados.



El Chelsea irrumpe con fuerza para fichar a Frenkie De Jong. Con dos objetivos del Barça sobre la mesa: Marcos Alonso y Azpilicueta. Misma negociación, operaciones independientes. Los blues, muy interesados. El Chelsea entra en escena. La partida cambia. Los 'blues' tienen algo que, de entrada, es básico para Frenkie: jugar la próxima Champions

It now remains to be seen if Thomas Tuchel's side can convince De Jong to reject the Red Devils in favor of a move to Stamford Bridge. The London giants are yet to make a single signing this summer, but are willing to add the Dutchman to their ranks soon.

