Olympique Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki is reportedly set to stay at the French club this season despite interest from the likes of Chelsea.

Cherki has impressed with his performances for Lyon and France's U21 side. The 20-year-old came through Lyon's academy and made his senior debut for the club in 2020. Operating as an attacking midfielder or a left winger, Cherki has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in 104 games across competitions for the French side.

He was also excellent for France at the U21 Euro Championships earlier this summer, scoring two goals and providing one assist in four games. His side, though, were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Ukraine.

As per L'Equipe, the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Cherki. But it appears that he is set to stay another season with Lyon.

PSG have made two attempts to sign the youngster since the winter transfer window but haven't succeeded. Chelsea also tried to sign Cherki earlier this summer but they failed in their pursuit as well.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and West Ham United are also interested in signing the Frenchman. However, with his contract expiring in 2025, it seems like he will stay at Lyon this season.

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling opens up on his love for football and his career

While it has just been three games of Mauricio Pochettino managing Chelsea, one of the major improvements in the team has been the form of Raheem Sterling.

Signed from Manchester City for £47.5 million last summer, the English winger registered just nine goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions last season.

But this season, he has been excellent, driving towards players and dribbling through defenses in his typical fashion. He scored a brace and also set up the third goal in the Blues' 3-0 win over Luton Town at home on Friday, August 25.

After the game, Sterling shared his love for football and his ambitions, telling chelseafc.com:

"I want to get back to being obsessed with football, football 24/7, and nothing else. Top performances, goals and assists. A lot has happened in my career, I have had a new challenge which has been difficult, and your head can become blurry."

He added:

"My love for football is too much and I am too young at 28 to let my career fizzle out. I need to maintain the standards I have set myself the last few years, and keep going."

Sterling added that he has had a good conversation with Pochettino which has helped him in understanding his role and playing in his preferred position.